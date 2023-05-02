Product recall: Müller chocolate desserts recalled over possible listeria contamination

Müller has announced that it is recalling some of its Cadbury branded desserts due to possible bacterial contamination.

The dairy brand, which is the largest milk supplier and distributor in Great Britain, said it has taken this precautionary step because of the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes in six chocolate dessert products. The bacteria can cause flu-like symptoms.

Read on for the full details on which products are being recalled and what to do if you've purchased them.

Which products are being recalled?

The products affected by this safety recall are:

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert

Pack size – 75g

– 75g Use by date – 17 May 2023

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert

Pack size – 75g

– 75g Use by date – 17 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim Chocolate Dessert

Pack size – 75g

– 75g Use by date – 18 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert

Pack size – 75g

– 75g Use by date – 18 May 2023

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert

Pack size – 75g

– 75g Use by date – 18 May 2023

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack)

Pack size – 6 x 75g

Use by date – 18 May 2023

What should I do if I'm affected?

If you have bought any of the above products, the advice is to not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought to claim a full refund, with or without a receipt. However, if you have already consumed the product or thrown it away, then you may need to provide proof of purchase.

For more information about this specific recall, contact Müller at team_cccare@muller.co.uk or call 07354 835 893.

If want to understand more about your rights during a product recall, then read our guide about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act.

What is Listeria monocytogenes?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can exist in contaminated food. It can cause a serious infection known as listeriosis.

The symptoms of listeriosis can be similar to the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches and pains, chills, sickness and diarrhoea.

If you experience any of these symptoms, the NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids and notes that symptoms should pass within a few days. However, anyone with a more serious infection may require antibiotics.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one-month-old and those with weakened immune systems.

What else is Müller doing about it?

Alongside recalling the products, the company has issued point-of-sale notices to customers. These will tell you why they are being recalled and inform you about what to do if you’ve bought the product.

