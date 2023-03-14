Product recall: John Lewis issues safety warning over Winnie The Pooh sleeping bags

John Lewis & Partners has announced that it is recalling a selection of Winnie the Pooh sleeping bags over safety concerns.

The retailer has warned customers to stop using the products immediately due to a potential choking hazard.

It affects four different products, designed for children up to the age of 12 months old.

You can see below which products are being recalled, and all other relevant information to keep an eye out for.

For all the best content relating to family and children, you can subscribe to our Family newsletter free of charge.

Which products are being recalled?

There are four different products mentioned as part of this safety recall:

Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 0-6 Months

Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Friends Forever (2pack) 6-12 Months

Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 0-6 Months

Winnie the Pooh Sleeping Bag Exploring Sizes 6-12 Months

They're all Disney-branded products, and can be identified by these codes:

33030501

33030502

33030510

33030511

Why are the sleeping bags being recalled?

John Lewis is recalling the product as there is a risk that the poppers can become unsecure and detach.

This means there is a potential choking hazard.

What should I do if I'm affected?

The retailer has told anyone who has bought any of these products to stop using them immediately, package and return to their local branch of John Lewis for a full exchange or refund.

It is also possible to return it to your local branch of Waitrose, along with the original order number enclosed in the package for a refund.

You can also contact John Lewis on 01698 545 009 for more information (09.00-17.00 Monday-Friday), and find more information on their latest product recalls on johnlewis.com .

A John Lewis spokesperson said:

'We’re very sorry that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.'

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

Which? warns about dangerous baby sleeping bags

We have previously warned parents about potential hazards from baby sleeping bags.

A 2020 Which? investigation found that 12 out of 15 baby sleeping bags from well-known brands and online marketplaces posed a risk to infants.

Our tests found baby sleeping bags with neck openings that were too large, buttons that could be pulled off and become a choking hazard and loose threads that could become a tourniquet hazard.

More ongoing product recalls

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy