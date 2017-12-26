Best Buy slow cookers
Discover which exceptional slow cookers we recommend as Best Buys.
You want a slow cooker that will turn out delicious, tender stews and casseroles with minimal input, and we can help you find it. Our independent slow-cooker reviews reveal which models will make a tasty meal, and which will leave you with a bland disappointment.
We've tested popular and innovative slow cookers from big brands such as Morphy Richards, Crock-Pot and Breville to see if they live up to their claims, as well as cheaper own-brand supermarket models to find out if you can get great results for less. Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure the slow cookers we recommend are the best your money can buy.
- Our Best Buy slow cookers are easy to set up, use and clean
- We test the actual cooking capacity of the slow cooker, as this usually differs from what's stated on the box.
- With a Best Buy slow cooker, sauces come out tasting rich and meats are perfectly tender.
How we uncover the best slow cookers
From how well the timer controls work to how it cooks the food, we look at all aspects of the best - or worst - slow cookers. This means you can be sure you're buying one that will be easy to use and will cook great food. Only slow cookers that give remarkable results earn our Best Buy recommendation.
- Cooking: We test how well each slow cooker can make stews on both its high and low setting. If the slow cooker comes with an auto setting, we also test this. And we check the quality of food after it's been left on the 'keep warm' setting for an hour.
- Roasting: If a slow cooker is capable of roasting a whole chicken, we check how well it does this. We take into account the appearance of the chicken, how crisp it is, how evenly roasted the meat is and how easy it is to remove the meat from the bone.
- Instructions: Slow cookers can come without much guidance how long to cook different types of meat or any recipes to help you get started. We check the user manual supplied with each model to assess whether it will help you on the path to culinary greatness and get the best out of your cooker.
- Cleaning: If you're considering buying a slow cooker to help make cooking easier, you don't want to discover you've bought a model that's impossible to get clean. We assess how easy it is to clean the pot, lid and body of each model.
Slow cooker reviews you can trust
Our slow cooker reviews cover all the popular models, from budget buys to the most hi-tech slow cookers, so you can buy the best machine for your budget. You'll also find out whether extra features are worth paying for.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
