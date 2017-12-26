You want a slow cooker that will turn out delicious, tender stews and casseroles with minimal input, and we can help you find it. Our independent slow-cooker reviews reveal which models will make a tasty meal, and which will leave you with a bland disappointment.

We've tested popular and innovative slow cookers from big brands such as Morphy Richards, Crock-Pot and Breville to see if they live up to their claims, as well as cheaper own-brand supermarket models to find out if you can get great results for less. Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure the slow cookers we recommend are the best your money can buy.

Our Best Buy slow cookers are easy to set up, use and clean

We test the actual cooking capacity of the slow cooker, as this usually differs from what's stated on the box.

With a Best Buy slow cooker, sauces come out tasting rich and meats are perfectly tender.

