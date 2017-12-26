Best kitchen appliances for Bake Off fans

If you've been bitten by the Bake Off bug and inspired to get baking, only to find your kitchen is woefully under-equipped, we're here to help. We've rounded up the baking gadgets and kitchen appliances that are on the top of any baker's dream list, making baking effortless and helping you to avoid those dreaded soggy bottoms.

Let our round-up of the most sought after kitchen gadgets inspire you, then use our independent expert reviews of everything from ovens and range cookers to mixers, food processors and blenders to find the best models around.

The new Bake Off presenters may be untested, but our in-depth lab tests have found Best Buy appliances for all budgets, and we compare prices daily, so our reviews will help you buy the best product at the best possible price.

Only logged-in Which? members can get our verdict on these popular gadgets to see if they are really worth the cash. Not yet a member? Take a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to all our reviews.