Best and worst supermarkets
Waitrose
By Matt Clear
Article 12 of 12
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We asked hundreds of Waitrose shoppers what they think of its stores and website - find out how Waitrose compares with other supermarkets.
Waitrose's first store opened in 1904 in west London, and it was bought by the John Lewis Partnership in 1937.
Waitrose has more than 300 branches in the UK today.
Is Waitrose the UK's best supermarket?
We've surveyed thousands of shoppers to discover which are the best and worst supermarkets, as rated by their customers. More than 700 Waitrose customers rated Waitrose on everything from customer service to quality of food and pricing.
Which? members can log in to unlock the table below and find out the overall verdict. You'll also see our list of Best Buy Waitrose products. We include Waitrose products in our food and drink taste tests, such as Champagne and cheese, and cleaning products, such as washing-up liquid and dishwasher tablets.
If you're not a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access to our full supermarket survey results, our Waitrose Best Buys, plus all the reviews on our website.
|Waitrose
|Products being in stock
|Range of products
|Quality of own-label products
|Quality of fresh products
|Offers
|Value for money
|Staff availability and helpfulness
|Ease of finding products
|Store tidiness
|Store appearance
|Queuing time
|Customer score
|Waitrose online
|Ease of finding products
|Products being in stock
|Convenient delivery slots
|Substitutions
|Range of products
|Quality of own-label products
|Quality of fresh products
|Drivers' service
|Offers
|Value for money
|Customer score
Which? members can log in to unlock our results.
Not yet a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 trial to access our results, see which Waitrose products are Best Buys and unlock all the reviews on our website.