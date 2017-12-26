Travel cots: top picks

Going away with a baby is often a packing endeavour so lengthy and exhaustive, you may as well be taking the kitchen sink. But a travel cot is often a necessary purchase for families who plan to spend nights or weeks away from home. A familiar bed for your baby, when in unfamiliar surroundings, could lead to a more peaceful night's sleep.

But you don’t want to lumbered with a dud. We know that a good travel cot will be easy to assemble and pack away, as well as being comfortable for your little one.