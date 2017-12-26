Travel cots: top picks
By Olivia Howes
We tried out nine big-brand travel cots to bring you our top picks for comfort and ease of use.
Going away with a baby is often a packing endeavour so lengthy and exhaustive, you may as well be taking the kitchen sink. But a travel cot is often a necessary purchase for families who plan to spend nights or weeks away from home. A familiar bed for your baby, when in unfamiliar surroundings, could lead to a more peaceful night's sleep.
But you don’t want to lumbered with a dud. We know that a good travel cot will be easy to assemble and pack away, as well as being comfortable for your little one.
|Travel cots first look verdicts
|Travel cot
|Price
|Advertised weight
|Size
|
BabyBjorn Travel Cot Light
|£170
|6kg
|0-3 years
|
The BabyBjorn Travel Cot Light comes in suitcase-shaped travel bag, which should fit in car boots easily. It’s quite pricey, so we were keen to see if it was worth it.
|
Baby Dan travel cot
|£75
|11.2kg
|0-13.6kg / 86.4cm
|
The Baby Dan travel cot is longer than some other models, so should last your child longer. It doesn’t come with extras, but does have wheels to help you move it around the room.
|
Graco Nimble Nook
|£110
|6kg
|0–5 months / 8kg /70cm
|
The Graco Nimble Nook is compact, so should fit well in smaller spaces. But it’s only meant to be used until your baby weighs 8kg, so you’ll need to consider how long you're likely to want a travel cot for.
It comes with a removable vibrating bassinet.
|
Hauck Dream n Play
|£50
|9.2 kg
|0-15kg
|
This travel cot is longer than some so should last your child well.
It doesn’t come with any extras apart from its carry bag.
|
Joie Excursion Change and Bounce
|£150
|18kg with all accessories
|0-48 months / 15kg / 86cm
|
This travel cot comes with lots of extras – a click-on rocker, changing unit, light and sounds and a bassinet. All this makes it heavy to transport around, though, so you might end up leaving some of the accessories at home.
|
Nuna Sena
|£150
|10kg
|0-15kg / 86cm
|
The Nuna promises a one-handed fold and comes with a removable bassinet that can be folded within the main frame.
You can buy a cot-top changer for it and an insect net to go over the top.
|
Red Kite Sleeptight
|£40 (but as low as £23 in the Asda baby events)
|8.5 kg
|0-15kg
|
This cot was the cheapest we looked at and it’s popular, too - it's regularly available at Asda’s baby events at heavily discounted prices.
|
Phil and Teds Traveller
|£170
|3.2kg
|0-3 years
|
The Phil and Teds Traveller is the lightest travel cot we looked at, which makes it a good choice for air travel.
It comes with fitted sheets included and the mattress is self-inflating.
