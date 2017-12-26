How to buy the best tumble dryer

Tumble dryer capacities: large, average or compact?

Tumble dryers come with different capacities, ranging from compact models that can dry 3kg of laundry, all the way up to very large 10kg-capacity models.

Below we explain the pros and cons of the different sizes, and how much you can fit in each capacity of machine.

When shopping for a machine, it's worth keeping in mind that capacities differ for different programs. Our examples below of how much you can fit in each capacity of machine are based on using the cotton program.

They're also based on filling the machine to 70% of its capacity, as this would allow air to circulate around the clothes, making drying more efficient.

Large capacity machines: the pros and cons

Using a large-capacity tumble dryer can make for a low, energy-efficient way of drying your laundry, as long as you're able to fill the drum to the program's capacity every time.

Per kilo of laundry, bigger machines will take less time to dry clothes than smaller or compact dryers. But buy a dryer you struggle to fill and you'll risk using more energy than you need.

Large capacity machines can be the most efficient.

As you pay more for a machine with a bigger drum size it’s worth thinking about whether you need one this big. But if every day is laundry day in your home, a big drum is worth considering, as drying more at once will save you time.

How much can you fit in an 8kg tumble dryer?

These machines are big enough to dry around 23 shirts in one go. Dryers with this size of drum will be suitable for all but the very busiest homes.

How much can you fit in an 9kg tumble dryer?

In these machines you'll be able to dry a whopping 26 or more shirts in one go.

How much can you fit in an 10kg tumble dryer?

Massive 10kg machines aren't as common as 8kg and 9kg machines, but we have tested a few 10kg models from Whirlpool, Hoover and Candy. These machines can dry almost two washing-machine loads at once.

Visit our washing machine reviews and use the left-hand menu to select the capacity you’re interested in.

Average capacity machines: the pros and cons

The most common drum sizes are 6kg and 7kg-capacity tumble dryers. With so many competing 6-7kg models on the market, there's plenty to choose from.

How much can you fit in an 6kg tumble dryer?

A 6kg load of cottons works out at around 17 shirts.



How much can you fit in an 7kg tumble dryer?

As a rule of thumb, you should be able to fit 21 cotton shirts into a 7kg drum, and is about the correct size for most homes.

Compact capacity machines: the pros and cons

Compact tumble dryers have capacities from as small as 3kg. They're also noticeably smaller than standard-sized machines at less than 70cm high, around 50cm wide and 50cm deep.

So, if you live on your own, or are tight for space and want a tumble dryer, a compact one could be a good solution.

Unfortunately, compact tumble dryers are slower and less efficient than bigger tumble dryers. Their size also means they aren’t ideal for getting a family's clothes dry quickly.

Compact tumble dryers are slower and less efficient.

You can find compact vented tumble dryers from around £120. Compact condenser tumble dryers are more expensive, from around £300.

How much can you fit in an 4g tumble dryer?

A machine of this size will be able to dry 10 to 12 men’s shirts in one load.

How much can you fit in an 5g tumble dryer?

For these machines, you'd be able to fit in around 14 shirts in one load. For most households, even a capacity of 5kg will feel a little on the small side, so consider a dryer with a bigger drum if you regularly have mountains of clothes to dry.

Are tumble dryers expensive to run?

Depending on the type of machine you choose, and how energy efficient it is, they can cost as little £30 a year to run. When we test tumble dryers, we measure exactly how much energy they use, so that we can estimate how much each will cost to run a year.

Those that won’t add a lot to your energy bills are awarded an ‘energy saver’ logo. But we’ve found others that will cost you as much as £120 a year to run.

Heat-pump condenser dryers are the most efficient type, but they are the most expensive to buy. Gas-vented dryers will also be cheap to run, but there aren’t many available.

We've rounded up the most efficient tumble dryers that will help to stop your energy bills spiral.

Which tumble dryer dries clothes fastest?

Nobody wants to spend all day drying their clothes, but that’s exactly what will happen if you pick the wrong model. But how fast or slow a tumble dryer might be is invisible when you’re browsing between different models in the shops.

That’s where our tests come in. We’ve compared vented, condenser, heat pump and compact tumble dryers to find out which is fastest. Our latest Which? tumble dryer lab reviews have uncovered gargantuan differences between the fastest and the slowest machines, with the worst offenders taking nearly 33 minutes per kilo of clothes – that’s more than twice as long as the quickest tumble dryers.

We measure how long it takes each tumble dryer we review to dry clothes. We use four different loads of drying in our tests and in each of our tumble dryer reviews we publish star ratings to show which machines will do a speedy job of clothes-drying and which ones will just make you wait. We’ve analysed our tumble drying test results for the last four years – using data from a total of 231 machines in all – to share what you need to know about drying speeds.