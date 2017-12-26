Best Buy tumble dryers

Nobody tests tumble dryers like we do at Which? - you can be sure that a Best Buy tumble dryer will make sure clothes are left dry and bills will not go through the roof.

Over a hundred tumble dryers independently reviewed

We test models from leading brands such as Bosch, White Knight, Hotpoint and Miele

We also test models from smaller manufacturers and store brands

Because we don't accept advertising, we can give you an honest verdict

Check out our video guide on what makes a Best Buy tumble dryer

To unlock our tumble dryer Best Buy recommendations on this page, sign up for a £1 Which? trial. Already a member? Log in now.