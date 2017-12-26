Tumble dryer FAQs

How much do I need to spend and how much do tumble dryers add to my bills?

There are a few different types of tumble dryers - vented, condenser, heat-pump and gas - for which the costs and energy use vary.

Vented dryers can cost as little as £100, but you'll need to spend twice that to get a good vented tumble dryer - and more to get a Best Buy.

More than £200for a good vented tumble dryer.

Typically, vented models add around £100 to your annual electricity bills, but that figure will vary with the size of the drum. As a rough guide, expect a 6kg-capacity model to add £78 to your annual bills, a 7kg-capacity drum to add £87, and an 8kg-capacity drum to add £113.50.

Condenser dryers are a bit more expensive than vented dryers. Prices start at around £190 - but you'll need to pay slightly more for a good condenser dryer, and though we have found Best Buy condenser dryers that cost around £250, it's likely you'll pay more for a Best Buy.

£250for a Best Buy condenser dryer.

Average energy running costs are about £92, but you can expect to pay about £76 a year for a 6kg-capacity drum, £92 for a 7kg-capacity drum and £104 for an 8kg-capacity drum.

Heat-pump condenser dryers have much lower running costs than vented or condenser dryers but cost significantly more in the shops, reducing the potential savings. We have seen a heat-pump condenser dryer that costs under £500, but a more likely cost is £600-£700.

£600 - £700for a heat-pump tumble dryer.

Heat-pump dryers tend to do well in our tests, not because of speedy drying, but because of their very low running costs, typically around £33.

Gas vented tumble dryers have similar running costs to heat pump condenser models. They are rare in the UK and will require a Gas Safe engineer to both install and service them, so it's important to read up about gas tumble dryers before buying one.

The gas tumble dryers we've tested are from White Knight and will cost you around £300, plus installation. Running costs are about £45 a year.