Vented dryers are the most popular type of tumble dryer in the UK, and entry-level vented models are generally the cheapest tumble dryers of all.

Vented dryers pump the warm damp air from the drum out through a hose, which has to be connected to a wall or window vent. As this hose will need to be installed, vented tumble dryers aren’t suitable for all homes.

