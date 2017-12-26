ITV Hub: ITV's catch-up TV service

Everything you need to know about ITV Hub - formerly known as ITV Player - plus tips and tricks on how to get the best out of it.

Missed the latest X Factor? Or fancy streaming Coronation Street on the go? ITV Hub (the new name for ITV Player) is the one-stop shop for getting ITV programmes and channels on demand.

How to get ITV Hub

Many people use the web version of ITV Hub, which is available over the internet on most browsers.

Samsung smart TVs have offered ITV Hub as a dedicated app for quite some time, but now selected Sony and Panasonic TVs can also offer the service through their adoption of YouView and Freeview Play electronic programme guides.

Alternatively, if you're subscriber to Sky, Virgin Media, BT or TalkTalk, you can access ITV's catch-up service through your set-top box. If you don't want to get a pay-TV service, though, there are plenty of Freeview, YouView and Freesat boxes or PVRs (personal video recorders) that can connect to the internet and get ITV Hub.

TV streamers are a handy way to add smart-TV features to almost any TV. They can cost as little as £10 and usually offer other apps like BBC's iPlayer and Netflix. You'll also have ITV Hub if you already own a Playstation 3 or 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Wii.

If you want to want to enjoy your favourite ITV show on the go, you can download ITV Hub apps on Apple, Android and Windows tablets and smartphones.

What can you watch on ITV Hub?

ITV catch up: Whether you love Downton Abbey or Dinner Date, you'll never miss your favourite show again. You can use ITV Hub to catch up on ITV programming after it was originally broadcast. You will need to set up an account before you can play the content - and be aware that all shows will contain adverts (just as they would do if you were watching them live).

ITV live: You can also stream live ITV channels, including ITV, ITV 2, ITV 3, ITV 4, ITV Be and CITV. On the ‘Live TV' page, you'll see what's on all ITV channels at that moment - just click the play icon to start watching. Every time you start a live stream, you will be shown a series of adverts, regardless of whether the programme is at an ad break. Also, to stream live TV you'll need a valid TV licence – find out more about the licence with our expert guide.

ITV Hub tips and tricks

Finding something to watch: You can look for programmes you want to watch by selecting your favourite categories. Or if you have a specific show in mind you can navigate to it using the A-Z list of available programmes. There's also a search bar which lets you enter a look for a programme, person or keyword.

Downloads: Customers that use the ITV Hub app on their Apple device can upgrade to ITV Hub+ for £3.99 a month. Paying for this enhanced service means you can watch ad-free as well as download shows to watch later on your iOS device (iOS 10 and above).

ITV Hub tech tips: The quality of video streaming will depend on your broadband speed – we'd advise you to have at least 2Mbps to use it. Make sure you have the latest version of Flash player installed on your computer, too, and ensure your browser is upgraded to the latest version to get the best possible experience. More help and support is available from the ITV FAQs website.