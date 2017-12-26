How to try VR for free on iPhone and Android

Free virtual reality apps and experiences

It's still fairly early days for VR, but there are already thousands of fantastic free apps to try right away.

Take a ride on a rollercoaster

Taking a ride on a virtual rollercoaster is a great way to experience the thrill of VR, as it tricks your brain into feeling the fear of the real thing. There are a range of free roller coaster apps you can download from the Google Play store, and you can even ride real world rollercoasters that have been filmed using 360-degree cameras. You can already find a wide range of VR compatible videos available on YouTube. Wearing a virtual reality headset you can look up, down and around as you hurtle across the track, take in the fear and excitement of others on the ride – and you'll always get a front row seat.

Relax on a beach

The potential of VR is vast, and one area where it's expected to have a real impact is healthcare. From relaxing anxious patients with serene settings and helping children to feel more at home to aiding in recovery, VR has the potential to improve lives. It can also help to overcome more common fears like heights, creepy crawlies or public speaking. One app we've spotted invites you to stand in front of a packed room of people, and scores you based on your tone, clarity and overall confidence.

But if you just fancy some quiet time, apps like VR Beach (above) let you take in a tropical sunset, while another – Relax VR – offers guided medications, soothing music and relaxing nature scenes. You can also enjoy real-world settings using a range of videos, and revisit some of your favourite locations around the world. This brings us to...

Travel the world through 360-degree photos

Free photos and videos available from any of a range of vast and well-maintained VR libraries let you travel the world from the comfort of your own home. Visiting places you've never seen before, or reliving memories of a favourite holiday destination is easy with VR. You could take a trip into space to explore the solar system, or use any of a range of educational apps to help children improve their geography and world knowledge.

World Traveler VR (above) will drop you in a random part of the world, and you'll have to look around for clues as to your whereabouts. Once you've figured it out, the app will serve up some interesting facts about the place you've landed in.

One of the most popular developments in VR is the ability to take your own 360-degree photos and videos. Most smartphones are capable of taking a 'virtual photo', which you can then view in full 360 degrees with a headset, which is a great way to show off your holiday snaps. Dedicated 360-degree digital cameras can also help you document your trip in ways you've never seen before, taking in the full environment for you to enjoy and share with others.

Experience interactive trailers and TV shows

YouTube is a hive of treasures for those who want to enjoy virtual reality. Using a dedicated app on your phone, you can search for 360-degree videos to watch interactive short films, trailers and unique experiences. Some of the most fascinating picks we've tried include a virtual tour of Buckingham Palace, a trip above the Grand Canyon and a virtual dive with great white sharks.

Sky's VR app (above) is home to interactive film trailers for Dunkirk, The Jungle Book and Star Wars. There's also a short film on Chelsea's Premier League success and a documentary on F1 legend Damon Hill.

Watch sporting events live

If you're a keen sports fan, you can use your VR headset to enjoy some of the world's biggest sporting events. The NextVR app is home to highlights that you can jump right inside of. Download the app and you'll be able to catch Wimbledon matches from centre court, all from your very own courtside seat. If you're not a big tennis fan, you can tune in to the latest football highlights staring some of the biggest teams in the world.

As virtual reality content gets increasingly popular, we expect to see more live sporting events broadcast to VR platforms.