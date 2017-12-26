Bio vs non-bio washing powder

Discover the key differences between bio and non-bio washing powders, based on the results of our independent lab tests.

Every year we put bio and non-bio washing powders, liquid detergents and liquid capsules through tough tests to sort the best products from those you should avoid.

The results may surprise you. The most expensive products aren't always the best, so not only can we tell you which products will give you the best results, but we can also save you money.

We've been testing washing powder for 50 years, so we can advise which detergents are best for your wash, depending on stains, colours and whether you prefer bio or non-bio.

If you're just looking for the best we've tested, go to Best Buy washing powders and laundry detergents.

What's the difference between bio and non-bio washing powders?

Biological washing powders, liquids and capsules differ from non-biological versions both in their ingredients and in how they remove stains.

Many people think non-biological washing-powder is kinder to sensitive skin than biological detergents. But is that belief backed up by scientific research?

We can reveal the differences between bio and non-bio washing powder, and what this means for your laundry.

Which? members can log in now to reveal the results of our research. Not yet a Which? member? Take a Which? trial for £1 to unlock our research and to access all our reviews.