Full laundry detergent test ratings

By Patrick Gallagher

The best washing powders and laundry detergents blitz stubborn stains. We compare the best and worst to help you find your ideal laundry detergent.

Using the very best laundry detergents means your laundry will emerge from the machine spotless, with pristine whites and vibrant colours. 

No one else tests as thoroughly as we do. Our independent lab tests mimic the everyday dirt and stains you get on your clothes and linen, so you can be confident that Best Buy laundry detergents really will get your grubbiest washing clean. 

We've put bio and non-bio washing powders, liquids and capsules through our tough cleaning tests so we can reveal the best - and the worst. Our latest tests included brands such as Ariel, Bold, Daz, Ecover, Fairy, Persil and Surf, and own-brand detergents from supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

What type of laundry detergent is best?

For the best results, it's worth considering buying different types of detergent to tackle different laundry loads, as powders, liquid detergents and capsules each have their own strengths. Use our handy visual guide below, based on our extensive experience testing laundry detergents, to decide what you need.

Before you buy, make sure you check our test results for individual products below, as choosing the wrong brand could mean that you don't get the cleaning power you were after, whichever type you choose.

Laundry detergent test results

Below you can see a preview of our results tables. Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below and see the full results of our laboratory tests for bio and non-bio washing powders, capsules and liquid capsules.

Our results may surprise you – the most expensive cleaning products aren't always the best. And as we reveal which laundry detergents are the best value, we can help you save money.

Liquids and gels

Liquids and gels test results - May 2016
Product Bio or non-bio Overall stain removal Whiteness Colour-fading Score
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 68%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 65%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 64%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 62%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 61%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 61%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 60%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 51%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 47%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 41%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 40%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 31%

Laundry capsules

Capsule test results - April 2017
Product Bio or non-bio Overall stain removal Whiteness Colour-fading Score
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 61%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 60%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 59%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 54%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 52%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 51%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 50%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 50%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 48%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 43%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 39%

Washing powder

Washing powder test results - December 2016
Product Bio or non-bio Overall stain removal Whiteness Colour-fading Score
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 83%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 82%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 80%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 79%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 78%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 76%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 75%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 73%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 71%
Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content 64%
