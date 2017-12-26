Best Buy washing powder and laundry detergent

Branded laundry detergent can cost more than twice as much as a supermarket product, yet you could still be left with mucky clothes and white shirts turning grey. Or you can use our test results to save money – as we’ve found brilliant laundry detergents that are also great value.

Which? independent reviews reveal which washing powders, laundry liquids and gels, and washing capsules are the best stain-busters.

Our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the Best Buy laundry detergents we recommend are really the best on the supermarket shelves. We don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight poor-scoring Don’t Buy products that fail to make the grade, so you don’t stock up on a dud detergent you’re keen to see the end of.

We use red wine, grease, blood, curry, mud stains and more in our tests. So you can be sure that whatever you’ve spilt on your clothes, your Best Buy laundry detergent can remove the stain.

We reveal the laundry detergents that might ruin your best white shirt by turning it grey after several washes.

You can use our cost per wash calculations to find the best detergent for your budget, as well as using our test results to find the best for your laundry.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our laundry detergent and washing powder recommendations on this page and to get access to all of our online reviews. Already a member? Log in now.