Challenging local authority and NHS assessments
Beacon
A social enterprise that represents affordable representation for families struggling to navigate the continuing healthcare maze.
Telephone: 0345 548 0300
Website: www.beaconchc.co.uk
Care Information Scotland
A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 08456 001 001
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care agencies and the needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
NHS Boards – Scotland
Website for the 14 regional NHS Boards in Scotland responsible for the protection and improvement of their population’s health.
Website: www.scotland.gov.uk/Topics/Health/NHS-Workforce/NHS-Boards
NHS Complaints Advocacy – England
A free and independent service that helps you make a complaint about an NHS service.
Helpline: 0300 330 5454
Website: http://nhscomplaintsadvocacy.org/
Ombudsmen
For complaints which you have been unable to resolve directly with your care service provider.
Local Government Ombudsman – England
Telephone: 0300 061 0614
Website: www.lgo.org.uk
Northern Ireland Ombudsman
Telephone: 02890 233821/0800 34 34 24
Website: www.ni-ombudsman.org.uk
Public Services Ombudsman for Wales
Telephone: 0300 790 0203
Website: www.ombudsman-wales.org.uk
Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO)
Telephone: 0800 377 7330
Website: www.spso.org.uk
Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
The Government organisation investigating complaints that individuals have been treated unfairly by, or received poor service from, the NHS and other public organisations in England and Wales.
Helpline: 0345 015 4033
Website: www.ombudsman.org.uk
Patient and Client Council – Northern Ireland
A government organisation in Northern Ireland; includes information on helping you make a complaint.
Telephone: 0800 917 0222
Website: www.patientclientcouncil.hscni.net
Patients Association
A charity that campaigns for patients’ rights and offers help with complaints.
Telephone: 0845 608 4455
Website: www.patients-association.com
