Best Buy pushchairs for winter 2016

The Britax B-Motion 4 pushchair

Need a new pushchair? You’ll want one that lasts as long as your child needs a ride. Our unique pushchair testing reveals five new Best Buys and a couple of models with questionable durability.

We’ve put some of the newest pushchairs from Silver Cross, Baby Jogger, Cybex, Maclaren and Cosatto, ranging from £200 – £400, through our tough pushchairs testing to reveal the best and worst.

Which? pushchair reviews combine safety and durability checks, expert assessments and ergonomic tests, along with parent and baby user trials around our specially designed course. We find the pushchairs that won’t be a hassle to use every day.

Five pushchairs were so impressive we made them Best Buys, with scores as high as 84%, but one pushchair managed a score of just 42%.

Find out which ones are the best pushchairs.

The Silver Cross Reflex 2016 stroller

Silver Cross Reflex

The latest version of the popular £200 Silver Cross Reflex stroller comes with a number of updates, including a new leather bumper bar, padded head hugger for newborns. Parents can also buy a ‘luxury’ footmuff with fur trim and a seat liner. It’s also available in three new ‘vintage’ colours: pink, blue and burgundy

Silver Cross says it’s designed with ‘an ergonomic backrest to keep baby cradled in comfort’. Our pushchair experts check how well each seat will support your baby and how comfortable the ride will be.

Find out if this pushchair really is practical and convenient in our Silver Cross Reflex 2016 review

Baby Jogger City Premier

The Baby Jogger City Premier stroller is replacing the Baby Jogger City Versa. It’s a smart-looking stroller that has plenty of features for £450, including a reversible seat – unusual for a Baby Jogger pushchair. Baby Jogger promises that its City Premier pushchair will make light work of getting out and about.

See whether this Baby Jogger lives up to its promise. Read our review of the Baby Jogger City Premier stroller.

Pushchairs are strapped to a lumpy, bumpy treadmill, fully loaded and pushed for 206km (that’s London to Birmingham!)

Pushchair reviews

All pushchairs we review are tested for safety and durability. We check for a range of things, including choking hazards, finger traps, brakes and how well built each pushchair is.

We test handle strength and assess the ergonomics of the pushchair to see if it will really last as long as claimed.

Follow the links below to read the reviews of the latest pushchairs we’ve tested and find out which are Best Buys:

Prices correct as of November 2016.

More on this…