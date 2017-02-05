What pushchair should I buy?

Looking for the latest best pushchair? Popular models from Silver Cross, Baby Jogger, Phil and Teds and TOWIE’s Billie Faiers have recently been put through our unique and tough Which? pushchair tests.

The good news is we’ve found four pushchairs that did so well in our laboratory that we’ve named them Best Buy pushchairs.

Whether you’re after a stroller, a travel-system pushchair or something that can tackle long country walks, our latest pushchair reviews include popular models ranging from £125 to £795.

Which? pushchair reviews combine safety checks and durability tests, expert assessments and parent trials, so you can be confident you’re getting the best advice, whatever your budget. Browse the 43 models we’ve named Best Buy pushchairs.

My Babiie Billie Faiers MB51 stroller, £125

TOWIE star Billie Faiers makes headlines almost daily with Instagram pictures of her son, or showing off her baby bump. If you have ambitions to be the talk of your town, a Billie Faiers pushchair could be the way to go.

The celebrity-endorsed My Babiie MB51 is a stroller that has a lot of useful features, including adjustable handlebars, one-handed recline and one-handed fold, a wide seat and extendable hood – all for £125.

But is it the bargain it seems? Our review highlights the pros and cons of the My Babiie Billie Faiers MB51 pushchair.

The stylish Silver Cross Surf 3

Silver Cross Surf 3 travel system, £795

At the other end of the pushchair price spectrum, the Silver Cross Surf 3 travel system is a stylish-looking pushchair that’s sure to turn heads. It features large, ‘puncture-free’ tyres, smart leatherette and chrome detailing, and a carrycot is included in the price. At nearly £800, it’s not cheap, but comes with plenty of accessories.

Our experts test the strength of pushchair handlebars with a special rig that repeatedly pushes them up and down 10,000 times, to see whether they break.

Find out what’s good and bad about the Silver Cross Surf 3 pushchair before you buy it.

Pushchairs for newborns

New baby on the way? Your pushchair will need either a seat with a lie-flat sleeping position (one which reclines to 150 degrees or more), or the option to attach a carrycot so your baby can sleep in comfort.

Some pushchairs come with what’s called a ‘bucket-seat’, suitable from six months old. This is because the angle between the back rest and the seat doesn’t change, you simply tilt your baby back.

Our pushchair reviews let you choose pushchairs that are suitable from birth using either the seat or a carrycot.

Of the models we’ve just tested, all but the Baby Jogger City Tour are suitable from birth. You’ll need to use a carrycot with the Britax B-Ready and the Silver Cross Surf 3 travel systems. Follow the individual links below to compare each pushchair to find out which one is best for your new baby.

Latest pushchair reviews

More on this…