Which supermarket was cheapest during February 2017?

Morrisons has narrowly beaten Asda in our monthly supermarket price comparison to be crowned the cheapest supermarket for our basket of branded goods.

February 2017 was the second month in a row that Morrisons was cheapest, after Asda came out on top in 11 out of 12 months during 2016.

But it was extremely close – the 76 popular branded items compared across supermarkets this month cost £148.05 in Morrisons and £148.11 in Asda.

Take a look at our supermarket prices compared page to see how the other supermarkets compare with Asda and Morrisons.

Supermarkets in the news in February

In February, we revealed that Waitrose is the nation’s favourite supermarket of 2017, according to a Which? survey of more than 7,000 shoppers. Waitrose customers told us they loved its superb food and easy-to-navigate stores, which helped it shake off competition for the top spot from eight other supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco. Iceland was rated the best online supermarket. Check out our supermarkets compared page to see which other supermarkets impressed and which ones disappointed.

Aldi overtook The Co-operative in February to become the fifth-largest grocer in the UK, upping its market share to 6.2%, according to figures from consumer research company Kantar Worldpanel.

Meanwhile, a BBC investigation revealed that promotions for expired special offers are being left on the shelves at Tesco. A reporter for BBC’s Inside Out programme visited 50 stores over the course of three months, and found that 33 of the stores had multibuy discounts on the shelves that were not applied at the tills because the offers had expired.

How we compare supermarket prices

Each month, we start with a list of more than 100 popular products that are likely to be sold in all six supermarkets we cover (Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose). The products range from Diet Coke to Nestle Shreddies and John West sardines.

Using data from the independent shopping website MySupermarket, we calculate the average price (including discounts, but not multibuys) for each item across a whole month. We add up those average prices to get the cost of the basket.

If a product hasn’t been sold in one or more of the six supermarkets during the month, then it’s removed from that month’s basket altogether to ensure a fair comparison.

Supermarket price-comparison schemes

Many supermarkets have a price-matching scheme, where they compare their prices against other supermarkets. They will often give you a voucher for the difference if your shopping would have been cheaper elsewhere. As the schemes vary, we’ve rounded up the differences below.

Tesco’s price-comparison scheme now deducts money at the till or as you pay the bill online, so should charge the same as Asda for our basket. However, you need to buy at least 10 items to qualify for the scheme.

Click the links to find out how each supermarket compared in our customer satisfaction survey, and to find out which Best Buy products you can buy from each one. Asda checks prices against Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.