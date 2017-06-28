Best Buy pushchairs for summer 2017

When heading out with your baby and toddler this summer, you’ll want to be sure you’re transporting them in a pushchair that’s comfy, safe and secure for them, and easy for you to push, steer and fold. We combine safety and durability testing with ease-of-use assessments to reveal our latest Best Buy and Don’t Buy pushchairs.

We’ve just tested pushchairs from popular brands, including Bugaboo, Chicco, Nuna and Mothercare. Two pushchairs impressed us so much that we’ve named them Which? Best Buys. However, one of the pushchairs scored so badly that we’ve dubbed it a Don’t Buy pushchair.

To find out which pushchairs were named Best Buys and a Don’t Buy, browse our pushchairs reviews.

Bugaboo Bee5

With improved suspension and an ‘all-new’ padded seat, the updated Bugaboo Bee5 pushchair can be customised with a range of assorted colours to make it unique.

Find out what we thought of the Bee5’s steering ability, how easy it is to fold down and whether Bugaboo’s improvements and updates on the previous model – the Bee3 – have made it worth a look, by reading our Bugaboo Bee5 review.

Mothercare Amble

The Mothercare Amble is a stroller that’s designed for ‘city living’, says Mothercare. The seat can be adjusted to lie flat, making it suitable for babies from birth. It can be converted into a travel system with adaptors and an infant car seat (both sold separately).

However, our testing experts discovered issues around the seat recline, plus there were questions over its durability. Find out why, and how it scored, by reading our Mothercare Amble review.

Chicco OhLaLa

This lightweight stroller is great if you’re on a budget, and has a few useful features, including a shopping basket and lie-flat seat. Find out whether it delivers on folding, storage, manoeuvrability and comfort for you and your child by reading our Chicco OhLaLa review.

How we test pushchairs

When testing pushchairs, our experts examine all the important things that parents care about when they’re out and about pushing their baby or toddler around. This means looking at steering, how well the pushchair copes on various terrains, how comfortable it is for your baby to sit or lie in and for you to push, and whether it’s easy to fold and store.

The best pushchairs will be the ones that score highest across these different areas. Our top recommendations are named Which? Best Buy pushchairs.

When a pushchair scores poorly in our testing, it casts serious doubt as to whether it would be able to handle the daily wear and tear in the life of a busy parent and child or keep them as safe and comfortable as possible. This is why we wouldn’t recommend it. Check out those models we’ve named Which? Don’t Buy pushchairs.

