Morrisons was the cheapest supermarket to buy a basket of branded groceries over the past month – reclaiming the lead from Asda in our monthly grocery prices comparison.

The average price for a basket of 68 branded items at Morrisons was £123.64, making it the cheapest of all the supermarkets we compared in September. The same collection of branded products was most expensive at Ocado, coming in at £136.90 – that’s £13.26 more.

It is the fourth time this year that Morrisons has come out on top in our monthly grocery basket price comparison. Asda has won the top spot three times in 2017, while Tesco has been cheapest twice.

To see the full price comparison results, including Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, head to our supermarket prices compared page.

Supermarkets in the news in September

In a move designed to cut food waste, Morrisons launched a new ‘wonky’ veg box for £3, containing about 4kg of mis-shapen vegetables. The supermarket is following in the footsteps of rival Asda, which launched a similar box for £3.50 last year. Morrisons’ wonky veg boxes went on sale this week, alongside a £5 British vegetable box and an £8 all-organic version.

Meanwhile, Lidl was named the fastest-growing supermarket by market research organisation Kantar Worldpanel. A 9.2% increase in sales during the 12 weeks running up to 10 September took its market share to a record high of 5.3%, up 0.7 percentage points on last year. Aldi’s sales growth of 15.6% took its market share to 6.9%.

Kantar Worldpanel’s Fraser McKevitt said: ‘Collectively Aldi and Lidl now account for nearly £1 in every £8 spent in Britain’s supermarkets – a decade ago, this was only £1 in £25.’

Despite the increasing share of the discount supermarkets, 98% of households still shopped in at least one of the traditional big four supermarkets over the same three-month period.

How we compare supermarket prices

Each month, we start with a list of more than 100 popular branded products that are likely to be sold in the six supermarkets we cover (Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose). The products range from PG Tips tea to Warburton’s bread and John West sardines.

Using data from the independent shopping website MySupermarket, we calculate the average price (including discounts, but not multibuys) for each item across a whole month. We add up those average prices to get the cost of the basket.

If a product hasn’t been sold in one or more of the six supermarkets during the month, then it’s removed from that month’s basket altogether to ensure a fair comparison. This month, we included 68 items in the basket.

Supermarket price comparison schemes

Many supermarkets have a price-matching scheme, where they compare their prices against other supermarkets and give you a voucher for the difference if your shopping would have been cheaper elsewhere.

