Bag yourself a Best Buy pushchair for Black Friday

Our latest round of pushchair reviews includes some real crackers. We’ve just tested pushchairs from top brands, including Silver Cross, Uppababy, iCandy and Mamas & Papas. Some did amazingly well, including our highest-scoring travel system for a long while.



We’ve just tested the Uppababy Vista 2017 travel system pushchair, the iCandy Orange, Mamas & Papas Flip XT 2, Silver Cross Wave and Nuna Mixx, among others. And what better time to get them onto your wishlist than when Black Friday is almost upon us? Read on to find out more about your favourite and, equally importantly, discover those that flopped. Or you can go straight to our Best Buy pushchairs.

Uppababy Vista 2017, £850

Uppababy’s flagship model, the Vista, has plenty of fans. And the brand has worked hard to appeal to more parents in 2017 by slimming down the original design. The Uppababy Vista 2017 travel system pushchair is half a kilo lighter and 2.5cm narrower than the previous version.

It’s suitable to use from birth, but only if you use the carrycot that is included. It can also be converted to a double pushchair at a later date, which is a great option if you’re planning a bigger family.

It comes with a range of nice touches, such as the easy-to-use carrycot, an adjustable handlebar, and raincovers for the pushchair and carrycot. It’s travel system compatible with a range of baby car seats.

The 2015 version broke while we were testing it, but Uppababy responded instantly to the results of our test, lowering the capacity of the shopping basket while it was investigated,and making changes. We’ve put the 2017 version through the same tests. Read our Uppababy Vista 2017 review.

iCandy Orange, £875

The iCandy Orange pushchair is the first converting tandem double from the brand since the uber-popular Peach. It comes with a whole host of impressive-sounding features designed to appeal to parents, including an integrated ride-on board at the back for your toddler.

It’s suitable from birth using the carrycot, which is included. The adjustable handlebar is designed for parents of different heights, and it’s compatible with a wide range of baby car seats, to turn into a travel system.

In double mode, it has new ‘cinema’ seating so that you can see both children at the same time, thanks to the way the seats are staggered. The seats can even be turned to face each other.

Read our review of the iCandy Orange.

Mamas & Papas Flip XT 2, £549

The Mamas and Papas Armadillo Flip XT 2 is the second generation of this popular travel-system pushchair from top baby and child retailer Mamas & Papas. It’s suitable from birth, thanks to its lie-flat seat which reclines more than 150 degrees. This means you don’t need to shell out for, or store, a carrycot.

It’s compatible with a range of baby car seats, while the chunkier wheels and adjustable handlebar should make it easy to swap the school run for country walks.

Read our review of the Mamas and Papas Flip XT 2.

Silver Cross Wave, £995

The Silver Cross Wave is another convertible single-to-double travel-system pushchair from high-end brand Silver Cross, beloved by royalty. You can use it as a single, but the package comes with everything you need to use it as a double for a newborn and a toddler, so it’s another one to consider if you plan on extending your family.

It’s suitable from birth, but only when using the carrycot that’s included in the price. It has features that we know parents love, such as a large shopping basket and adjustable handlebars, and it comes with raincovers and aprons for the seat and carrycot included.

Is this pushchair fit for a future King or Queen? Find out before you splash out by reading our Silver Cross Wave review

Nuna Mixx, £450

The Nuna Mixx pushchair promises a lot. This smaller, sportier version of the popular Ivvi boasts a compact, flat fold, plenty of storage space and smooth maneouvering.

It’s travel system compatible with the Pipa Icon baby car seat, and suitable to use from birth, as the seat reclines flat enough for newborn babies. There’s a carrycot available, if you prefer, though.

The all-terrain tyres and suspension promise a ‘nice, smooth ride’, and the shopping basket is large.

Read our full review for everything you need to know about the Nuna Mixx

Which? pushchair testing

Which? puts each pushchair we review through a series of safety, strength and durability tests to check they’re as safe and durable as they’re meant to be. Not every pushchair we test is perfect. We’ve found wheels that fall off, handlebars that break, and instructions that could lead to potential danger for your baby if you follow them.

Each pushchair is wheeled over a bumpy treadmill for 206km, with 15kg in the seat unit to represent your baby, and a fully loaded shopping basket, to make sure it will last. Our experts check for choking hazards, places where small fingers can get trapped, and run tests to check the harnesses are strong enough to keep your baby safe and secure.

We do this so you can be sure the pushchair you invest in will last as long as you need it to.

Which? pushchair reviews

Below is the full list of pushchairs we’ve tested recently, plus some new models added to our website. Follow the links below to read the full reviews:

Hauck Rapid 4, £120

GB Qbit+, £175

My Babiie Billie Faiers MB100, £189

Joie MyTraxx, £250

Mutsy Nexo, £269

Graco Modes 3 Lite, £300

Joie Chrome DLX, £300

Chicco Urban Plus, £350

Easywalker Mosey+ £499

Diono Quantum, £500

All prices correct as of 12 November 2017 and are subject to change.