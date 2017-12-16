Christmas is a time for celebration – but if disaster struck, could you claim back presents or bottles of bubbly on your home insurance?
Research by home insurer Privilege estimates that 545 million presents will be bought in the UK over Christmas, with the average household spending around £500.
If these items are not detailed on your home insurance policy, will they be covered? Which? reveals the providers who offer additional cover for your contents over the festive period.
Protecting your Christmas contents
Your home insurance will provide protection for contents already specified on your policy. However, the purchase of festive goods over the Christmas period may cause the value of your home contents to increase.
Aside from presents, every day spending also jumps up over the holiday period. According to the Bank of England, a typical UK household spends over £2,000 each month. By contrast, in December households spend on average an extra £500, with the purchase of food increasing by 20%, alcohol by 30% and books by 80%
To provide coverage for presents and extra purchases, many – but not all – home insurance policies will temporarily increase the level of protection at Christmas.
Out of 341 home contents insurance policies listed on Defaqto – an independent financial researcher – 86% of providers offered extra cover over the holidays, according to research by GoCompare.
This additional protection can also apply to other religious holidays and special events such as weddings.
How much extra cover will I get?
The amount of additional temporary cover offered varies between providers and some do not offer extra protection at all.
Insurers spreading festive cheer include NFU Mutual – offering cover for claims up to £30,000 – as well as John Lewis and Sainsbury’s, which both offer a £7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured. The AA, meanwhile, offers a 20% increase in the sum of contents insured.
But the additional cover over Christmas may not kick in automatically, so be sure to contact your provider to check.
Fixed sum increase
The following insurers offer a temporary fixed sum increase for claims over the festive period.
|Insurer
|Amount of cover
|Time period
|NFU Mutual
|Cover for claims up to £30,000
|30 days before and 30 days after Christmas
|John Lewis
|£7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Sainsbury’s
|£7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
|Zurich
|£5,000 increase in the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Halifax
|£3,000 increase in the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
|Aviva
|£3,000 increase in the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
Percentage increase cover
These insurers offer a temporary increase in the percentage of the sum of contents insured over the holidays.
|Insurer
|Amount of cover
|Time period
|AA
|20% increase in the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and the 30 days after Christmas
|Esure
|15% increase in the sum of contents insured
|4 weeks before and 4 weeks after Christmas
|Legal & General
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Churchill
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and 30 days after Christmas.
|Direct Line
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and 30 days after
|LV
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|MoreThan
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|NatWest
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and 30 days after
|Post Office
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Privilege
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and 30 days after
|The Co-operative
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|30 days before and 30 days after
|Castle Cover
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Age UK
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
|Rias
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
|Saga
|10% increase of the sum of contents insured
|The month of December
Specified claim limit
These providers offer a temporary increase over the festive period for a sum that is specified in each household’s policy.
|Insurer
|Amount of cover
|Time period
|AXA
|Specified claim limit
|30 days before and 30 days after Christmas
|Insure4Retirement
|Specified claim limit
|One month before and one month after Christmas
|Nationwide
|Specified claim limit
|30 days before and 30 days after Christmas
|Swiftcover
|Specified claim limit
|30 days before and 30 days after Christmas
|Lloyds Bank
|Specified claim limit
|The month of December
|Tesco Bank
|Specified claim limit
|The month of December
No festive cover boost
Barclays, M&S and Santander do not provide additional cover during the festive period. But they do offer policies which allow households to claim an unlimited sum at any point during the year.
Ark Insurance, Instasure and Neos also do not increase cover during the Christmas period.
