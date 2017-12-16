Christmas is a time for celebration – but if disaster struck, could you claim back presents or bottles of bubbly on your home insurance?

Research by home insurer Privilege estimates that 545 million presents will be bought in the UK over Christmas, with the average household spending around £500.

If these items are not detailed on your home insurance policy, will they be covered? Which? reveals the providers who offer additional cover for your contents over the festive period.





Protecting your Christmas contents

Your home insurance will provide protection for contents already specified on your policy. However, the purchase of festive goods over the Christmas period may cause the value of your home contents to increase.

Aside from presents, every day spending also jumps up over the holiday period. According to the Bank of England, a typical UK household spends over £2,000 each month. By contrast, in December households spend on average an extra £500, with the purchase of food increasing by 20%, alcohol by 30% and books by 80%

To provide coverage for presents and extra purchases, many – but not all – home insurance policies will temporarily increase the level of protection at Christmas.

Out of 341 home contents insurance policies listed on Defaqto – an independent financial researcher – 86% of providers offered extra cover over the holidays, according to research by GoCompare.

This additional protection can also apply to other religious holidays and special events such as weddings.

How much extra cover will I get?

The amount of additional temporary cover offered varies between providers and some do not offer extra protection at all.

Insurers spreading festive cheer include NFU Mutual – offering cover for claims up to £30,000 – as well as John Lewis and Sainsbury’s, which both offer a £7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured. The AA, meanwhile, offers a 20% increase in the sum of contents insured.

But the additional cover over Christmas may not kick in automatically, so be sure to contact your provider to check.

Fixed sum increase

The following insurers offer a temporary fixed sum increase for claims over the festive period.

Insurer Amount of cover Time period NFU Mutual Cover for claims up to £30,000 30 days before and 30 days after Christmas John Lewis £7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas Sainsbury’s £7,500 increase in the sum of contents insured The month of December Zurich £5,000 increase in the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas Halifax £3,000 increase in the sum of contents insured The month of December Aviva £3,000 increase in the sum of contents insured The month of December

Percentage increase cover

These insurers offer a temporary increase in the percentage of the sum of contents insured over the holidays.

Insurer Amount of cover Time period AA 20% increase in the sum of contents insured 30 days before and the 30 days after Christmas Esure 15% increase in the sum of contents insured 4 weeks before and 4 weeks after Christmas Legal & General 10% increase of the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas Churchill 10% increase of the sum of contents insured 30 days before and 30 days after Christmas. Direct Line 10% increase of the sum of contents insured 30 days before and 30 days after LV 10% increase of the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas MoreThan 10% increase of the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas NatWest 10% increase of the sum of contents insured 30 days before and 30 days after Post Office 10% increase of the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas Privilege 10% increase of the sum of contents insured 30 days before and 30 days after The Co-operative 10% increase of the sum of contents insured 30 days before and 30 days after Castle Cover 10% increase of the sum of contents insured One month before and one month after Christmas Age UK 10% increase of the sum of contents insured The month of December Rias 10% increase of the sum of contents insured The month of December Saga 10% increase of the sum of contents insured The month of December

Specified claim limit

These providers offer a temporary increase over the festive period for a sum that is specified in each household’s policy.

Insurer Amount of cover Time period AXA Specified claim limit 30 days before and 30 days after Christmas Insure4Retirement Specified claim limit One month before and one month after Christmas Nationwide Specified claim limit 30 days before and 30 days after Christmas Swiftcover Specified claim limit 30 days before and 30 days after Christmas Lloyds Bank Specified claim limit The month of December Tesco Bank Specified claim limit The month of December

No festive cover boost

Barclays, M&S and Santander do not provide additional cover during the festive period. But they do offer policies which allow households to claim an unlimited sum at any point during the year.

Ark Insurance, Instasure and Neos also do not increase cover during the Christmas period.