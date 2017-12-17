Top pushchair trends for 2018

Planning to buy a new pushchair in 2018? Whether you’re expecting your first baby or are already experienced parents, if being on trend with your travel system, pushchair or buggy is important to you, here are the three key trends you’ll be seeing a lot of in 2018. Start making that shopping list…

If you’re shopping right now, check out our pushchairs reviews.

1. The ‘You’ll-never-need-another-pushchair’ stroller.

In the old days (well just a few years ago actually) a stroller or buggy was the type of pushchair you graduated to with your baby once he or she got that little bit older. That’s because old-school strollers weren’t deemed suitable from birth because of the lack of support they provided.

Back then, a buggy was more likely to be the second pushchair you chucked in the boot of the car for days out, or you used if you ever had to get public transport and leave your more unwieldy large travel system behind.

But pushchairs are changing, as urban parents turn their back on the traditional, bulky, expensive travel systems you’d traditionally have bought as the first pushchair for your newborn.

Welcome to the world of the lightweight stroller that’s strong enough to take a car seat.

Some can even carry a carrycot or come with a lie-flat seat designed for newborns. They’re usually pretty easy to fold, too, and end up in a compact package that’s easy to pop into a car boot or store at home.

Here are some to look out for that went on sale this year:

The Joie Pact

Weighs just over 6kg and is travel-system compatible with a range of car seats.

It’s not possible to use it with a carrycot, though, or to change the direction of the seat. But it is suitable from birth because the seat lies flat.

It has a carry strap for transporting it easily and it’s a one-handed fold and really lightweight and compact. It will set you back £159. Read our Joie Pact review to find out how it lasted in our tough pushchair tests and the Best Buy car seat it’s compatible with.

Cybex Mios

The Mios is the lightest Cybex travel system, at 9.9kg.

It’s suitable from birth with the separately sold carrycot, and it’s compatible with a range of Best Buy car seats from Cybex and GB.

The seat is reversible, and this pushchair has a one-handed fold. Once folded, it can be wheeled along like a mini-suitcase and stored standing upright.

At £600, it’s not the cheapest we’ve found, but read our Cybex Mios review to find out what more you get for your money.

The Uppababy Cruz 2017

This Uppababy is a bit more of a beast than some of its lighter counterparts, as it weighs 10.2kg.

It’s travel-system compatible with some Maxi-Cosi and BeSafe baby car seats.

To use from birth you need the optional carrycot, but car seat adaptors are included in the price (£520).

It has a two-handed fold and is easy to push. We found lots to love about this Uppababy, but one niggle that could be a deal-breaker.

Find out the pros and cons in our Uppababy Cruz 2017 review.

Graco Evo 2017

The Evo is the heaviest we’re featuring here, at 10.7kg. It’s suitable from birth, as the seat reclines more than 150 degrees.

It can be used with a carrycot or a Graco car seat. The seat is reversible and it has a really easy one-handed z-fold so you can fold it while holding a baby.

Read our Graco Evo 2017 review.

Stroller travel systems coming soon

Keep a look-out in the new year for our reviews of the Joie Evalite Duo (a double stroller advertised as weighing just 10kg), Graco Views travel system (which promises seven ways to ride in a stroller) and the Britax B-Lite.

2. The take-it-with-you shopping basket

You’ve been telling us for years as part of our pushchair testing how the shopping basket is one of the key features on a pushchair. It can be too small, it can be too hard to reach, it can be too shallow… There are so many ways manufacturers can get that all-important shopping basket wrong in parents’ eyes.

But the one constant has been that the pushchair shopping basket has been a feature that’s fixed to your pushchair.

That’s all changed though. Welcome to the age of the shopping basket you can take with you.

iCandy for Land Rover Peach All-Terrain

Coming soon in 2018, iCandy has teamed up with off-road luxury SUV maker Land Rover to create the iCandy for Land Rover Peach All-Terrain – which comes complete with a zip-in removable backpack in the shopping basket.

As the first pushchair to be launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show, this much-trumpeted release from iCandy is a special edition of the Peach All-Terrain pushchair, the brand’s flagship model, and is iCandy’s first four-wheel all-terrain pushchair.

It is one of a couple of recent examples we’ve seen of car brands teaming up with pushchair manufacturers (see more below).

The expected price is £1,500, which would make it almost three times the average price of all-terrain pushchairs we’ve reviewed, and twice as much as the current iCandy Peach All-Terrain model.

It’s expected some time in spring, so start saving now!

Babystyle hybrid

Available right now, this single-to-double convertible travel system from Babystyle can be bought as a Hybrid City with small rear wheels to create an urban pushchair (55cm wide), or the Hybrid Edge that has a wider wheel axle (60cm wide) and bigger wheels for rougher terrain.

If you plan to use the Hybrid as a double, you need to buy the Edge wheels.

Not only does this Babystyle come with a clever changing bag (£50 at the time of writing) that fits snugly as part of the shopping basket, you can also extend the basket itself.

Find out how we rated the basket and the pushchair in our Babystyle hybrid review.

3. The tempting tie-ups

Why have one brand name on your pushchair, when you can have two? Collaborations between baby product manufacturers and other brands aren’t anything new, but they do seem to be ramping up for 2018.

We’ve reported back in the autumn on the Star Wars child car seats being launched to tie up with the release of The Last Jedi. But if you’re in the market for a pushchair with extra branding, as well as the Land Rover/iCandy hook-up we’ve mentioned above, here are some of the big collaborations for 2018:

Marie-Chantal Silver Cross collection

The Duchess of Cambridge is a Silver Cross fan, which we found out when the brand spilled the beans about HRH buying one for Prince George. But for 2018 the classic baby brand has united with another member of royalty to create an exclusive new collaboration.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (luxury childrenswear designer and mother of five) has also found time to put her name to the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross collection, which includes three prams – the coach-built Kensington, the Sleepover travel system and the lightweight Reflex – plus a cot bed and chest of drawers, baby bedding and blankets.

The range will launch in spring 2018.

Look out for the angel-wing motif, Marie-Chantal’s signature design, as well as matte-grey flannel, cashmere and Scottish heather tweeds.

This premium range will cost a pretty penny, so before investing in the Marie-Chantal Silver Cross Reflex we recommend taking a look at our Silver Cross Reflex (2016) pushchair review to see how well it tackled our specially designed pushchair obstacle course.

Aston Martin Silver Cross Reflex

Silver Cross is on a roll with these collaborations. In spring 2018, the Aston Martin edition of the Silver Cross Reflex will be officially unveiled (as well as a Silver Cross Aston Martin cot, linen bedding and cashmere blankets – because, of course, once you’ve got the Aston Martin pram, why stop there?).

Silver Cross initially teamed up with the high-end car manufacturer back in 2013 to create a limited-edition Silver Cross Surf. Although it was pricey, the luxury pram sold out, and following on its success the two brands are uniting once more.

The special-edition Aston Martin Reflex has a lightweight carbon-fibre chassis, black hand-stitched leather handles and bumper bar, as well as wheels inspired by Aston Martin super cars.

It will be a limited run and have a predictably high price, but it’s perfect for transporting any budding 007s.

The Silver Cross and Aston Martin collection will be launching in early 2018, but you can read our Silver Cross Reflex (2016) pushchair review and take a look at our other Silver Cross pushchair reviews to see how they managed with our safety and durability tests.

The Quinny and Maxi-Cosi ‘Luxe Sport Collection’ by Rachel Zoe

If you’re less English classic and more Hollywood glitz, you might be tempted by the tie-up between celebrity US fashion designer and stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe.

Her Luxe Sport Collection is set to launch in early 2018, and will see her add a splash of glamour to Quinny and Maxi-Cosi pushchairs and car seats.

The mum-of-two teamed up with the two brands in 2016, but this new range has more of a sporty-chic look, with monochrome and metallic champagne colours, as well as net and zip detailing.

The collection includes the Quinny Zapp Flex Plus pushchair, Lux carrycot, changing bag, footmuff, and car seats Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus, Mico Max 30 and Pria 85 Max.

The first Rachel Zoe x Quinny range is on sale now, but you’ll have to wait until January 2018 to get your hands on the Luxe Sport collection. We’ve tested and reviewed the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus with the 2WayFix base, as well as the Maxi-Cosi Pebble Plus (belted) which is installed using the adult seat belt. Read our car seat reviews to find out what we think of these, as well as other Maxi-Cosi car seats and Quinny pushchairs.