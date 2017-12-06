Which supermarket was cheapest in November 2017?

Morrisons has cemented its position as the cheapest supermarket for a basket of groceries after coming top again in November.

It’s the sixth time this year that Morrisons has come out on top in our monthly grocery price comparison.

The average price for a basket of 67 branded items at Morrisons was £124.17 in November, making it the cheapest of all the supermarkets we compared during the month.

Ocado was the most expensive place to buy the same grocery basket of branded products, with an average cost of £135.10 – that’s £10.93 more.

Asda has won the top spot three times in 2017, while Tesco has been cheapest twice. To see the full price comparison results, including Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, head to our supermarket prices compared page.

Supermarkets in the news in November

All the major supermarkets rolled out their Christmas adverts this month – from Waitrose’s story of villagers who find themselves snowed in their local pub to Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot. You probably won’t be able to miss them over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Tesco has announced a partnership with Next. The fashion chain will open inside Tesco’s store in Surrey Quays, London, in a one-off trial. The move follows similar arrangements between Tesco and Dixons Carphone, Holland & Barrett and Arcadia. Sainsbury’s has links with Argos, Habitat, Clarks, Specsavers and Starbucks, while Morrisons partners with Amazon and Timpson, and Asda with McDonald’s, Decathlon and Supercuts.

Finally, Lidl recently announced that it’s hiking the pay of more than 16,000 staff. The supermarket will increase its entry-level wage from £8.45 per hour to £8.75 from 1 March 2018. Those working within London will see their pay increase from £9.75 to £10.20. The move brings Lidl in line with the new Living Wage Foundation rates of pay. It became the first supermarket to start paying the Living Wage back in 2015.

How we compare supermarket prices

Each month, we start with a list of more than 100 popular branded products that are likely to be sold in the six online supermarkets we cover (Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose).

The products range from PG Tips tea to Warburtons bread and John West sardines. Using data from the independent shopping website MySupermarket, we calculate the average price (including discounts, but not multibuys) for each item across a whole month.

We add up those average prices to get the cost of the basket. If a product hasn’t been sold in one or more of the six supermarkets during the month, then it’s removed from that month’s basket altogether to ensure a fair comparison.

This month, we included 67 items in the basket.

Supermarket price-comparison schemes

Many supermarkets have a price-matching scheme, where they compare their prices against other supermarkets and give you a voucher for the difference if your shopping would have been cheaper elsewhere.

We’ve rounded up the differences between each scheme below.

Click the links to find out how each supermarket compared in our customer satisfaction survey: