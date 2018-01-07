Top five popular pushchairs for spring 2018

Need a new pushchair for 2018 but struggling to pick one? Knowing what other pushchair shoppers are searching for could help narrow your shortlist.

We’ve analysed the pushchair reviews most visited at which.co.uk in the six months to December 2017 and compiled a shortlist of the most popular.

Top spot is taken by high street retailer Mamas & Papas, beating premium pushchair brand iCandy to the top of the table.

Top five popular pushchair reviews

Follow the links below to read the full reviews and discover the pros and cons of each model to find out whether one of these is the best pushchair for you and your baby.

Find out where other big buggy brands, such as Silver Cross and Bugaboo, sit in our popular pushchairs ranking.

Prices correct as of 4 January 2018.

Mamas & Papas pushchairs

The Mamas & Papas Ocarro (seen above with – from left to right – the iCandy Peach and the Chicco OhLaLa) is the popular nursery retailer’s premium travel system.

A lie-flat seat makes the pushchair suitable for newborns, but you can also use a carrycot for little ones, if you prefer.

It’s suitable to be used with a range of baby car seats, and comes with a host of features, such as a reversible seat and large hood.

Read our Mamas & Papas Ocarro pushchair review to find out the cons that could make this pushchair a no-no for you. And discover all the pushchairs, on sale now, that have topped those we’ve tested and been named Best Buy pushchairs.

How we rate pushchairs

Safety and durability are important in a pushchair. Some 42% of the parents we questioned as part of of our 2017 baby survey had problems with pushchair wheels in the first two years of ownership, while 39% had problems with the brakes.*

Every pushchair we test endures a rolling road test, where it’s strapped to a specially designed treadmill, loaded up with the maximum weight in the shopping basket and a 15kg dummy, designed to replicate a toddler. It then has to last being wheeled and bumped for more than 200km without breaking or being damaged.

Handlebars are tested for strength and durability and harnesses are checked for strength, so you can be sure your baby will be kept safe. Don’t part with your cash until you’ve checked our reviews.

*We surveyed 2,000 parents in March 2017.