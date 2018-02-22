Best 4-slice toasters revealed

If you’re in the market for a four-slice toaster, our latest tests have uncovered four new Best Buys, and one is exceptionally good value.

In 2017, we toasted our way through nearly 600 slices of bread in our quest to find the best toasters. We found everything from terrible toasters that scored just 45% overall, to chart-topping models that scored a fantastic 88% – turning out near-perfect toast.

The latest toasters to go through our tough tests include cheap own-brand models from the likes of Argos and Next, as well as pricey designer toasters from Dualit and Tefal.

Six of the 11 toasters tested can make four slices at a time, and some have helpful extra features, such as the option to check on your toast mid-cycle, and a bagel setting to toast on just one side.

We pit the feature-packed against the basic, so that you know which toasters are worth splashing the cash for. We’ve found some fantastic four-slice models to choose from, as well as two toasters that score a full five stars for fitting different-sized slices – something that many toasters struggle with.

Four-slice toasters reviewed for 2018

If you have a big household, a four-slot toaster could be perfect for those Sunday morning breakfasts when everyone is impatient for their slice.

Although they’re often a lot bigger than the more common two-slot models, if you have the counter space then it could be worth buying a toaster with four slots. Look out for separate sets of controls, as these will let you brown the bread to two different levels, or toast two different types, such as supermarket slices and bagels, at the same time. Recently tested models include:

Argos Cookworks Premium 4 Slice Toaster (702/3176), £25

At the budget end of the toaster spectrum, this colourful Argos model is both family and wallet friendly. It has six settings for toast, as well as a high-lift lever – perfect for fishing out your tea-time scones and crumpets. It also looks good, which is impressive considering its low price.

We also tested the Argos 4-slice Long Slot toaster (723/6145), which has a more basic appearance. Can either of these cheap four-slice toasters compete with the big guns? See our Argos toaster reviews to find out.

Russell Hobbs Bubble toaster 24413, £35

This colourful and shapely toaster brings a sense of fun to your kitchen, and there’s a curvy kettle to match. It comes in several pastel colours, but it’s light on features. There’s just the standard cancel, defrost and reheat buttons and six browning levels to choose from. It does have two separate sets of controls, though, which will please fussy family members.

It’s a good price for a four-slice toaster, but can it make lovely golden toast for your breakfast? Read the full Russell Hobbs Bubble toaster review to see whether this model joins our list of Best Buys.

Tefal Avanti Classic Copper toaster TT780F40, £90

Combining two toaster trends in one, with a textured trim and copper details, this Tefal toaster brings a modern twist to your kitchen. Extra features include a high-lift lever and a bagel setting for the perfect traditional doughy bagel.

Does this pricey toaster make perfect toast time after time? Get our verdict in the Tefal Avanti Classic toaster review.

Dualit Domus DLT44 toaster, £130

This Dualit model will set you back around £130, but you certainly seem to get a lot for your money. Dualit claims its ‘perfect toast technology’ calculates variables such as the temperature of the room to pick the optimum toasting time, and you can also check on your slice halfway through to make sure it’s just how you want it.

Fancy extra features don’t count towards our test score, though. Read the full Dualit Domus toaster review to see whether it gets the basics right and truly makes perfect toast.

Best toasters for tall, thick or bread-maker slices

You might expect that your new toaster will be able to handle a range of bread options, from tea cakes to toastie bread, but we’ve found that many toasters fail to accommodate larger or taller slices, leaving them with a ‘golfer’s tan’ of unappetising, untoasted bread at the top of the slice.

According to a 2017 survey of Which? members, 46% of toaster owners get frustrated by their slices not fitting, so we make sure to assess each toaster’s versatility in our lab tests. To see how various items fit, we use templates that mimic the exact size, shape and thickness of the different supermarket slices, homemade breads and crumpets you like to use. We then measure precisely how much bread pokes out of the toaster, and translate this to a score out of five to give you an idea of how well the toaster fits different types of bread.

Just 14% of the toasters we’ve reviewed get a full five stars for versatility, so if you regularly buy tall toastie-style loaves or bake them yourself in a bread maker, you’ll need to be selective to find the right toaster. Luckily, two recently tested toasters sailed through our capacity tests, and impressed in other areas too, so you’ll get golden-brown slices, whatever size slice you toast.

Latest toaster reviews for 2018

Prices correct on 21 February 2018.