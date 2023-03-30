5 spring hazards pet owners need to know about

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
Springtime can be a joy as the weather (hopefully) improves and days are longer, but it also brings its fair share of hazards for our four-legged friends.
From toxic plants to pesky pests, there are some common hazards that can pose a risk to pets during this time of year.
We've teamed up with the Blue Cross and the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) to bring you some of the most common springtime hazards to watch out for, and explain how to keep your pets safe and healthy as temperatures rise.
It's a well-known no-no for dogs, but chocolate can pose a health risk to cats too, so make sure those Easter eggs are impossible to find.
Chocolate contains both theobromine and caffeine, which can be toxic to pets by increasing the heart rate and affecting the nervous system. Signs of chocolate poisoning include vomiting and diarrhoea, hyperactivity, and tremors, seizures, or fits.
As a rule of thumb, the darker the chocolate, the more poisonous it is. But even white chocolate, which contains no theobromine, can still cause an upset stomach and should also be avoided.
Even in small quantities, dried vine fruits like raisins, currants, and sultanas have the potential to cause kidney failure in both dogs and cats. So it's best keep the hot cross buns well out of reach of your furry friends.
If you tend to celebrate Easter with a big roast dinner, be aware that some aspects of a roast lunch can be harmful to dogs and cats too, including members of the allium family like onions, garlic, chives, leeks, and shallots. Ensure any leftovers are stored safely away from prying puppy eyes.
Xylitol is an artificial sweetener which is extremely toxic to dogs, and is usually found in sweets, chocolate, and some nut butters.
If you're keen to give your dog a seasonal treat as part of a balanced diet, some good options include unseasoned roast lamb, carrots and parsnips, or artichokes (cut up small).
Spring brings with it lots of beautiful blooms. While these are nice for us, some plants, bulbs, and flowers can pose a risk to pets if chewed on or ingested.
Some particular plants to look out for include:
For more information on the plant life that could pose a risk to your pets, you can use the Blue Cross' guides to the plants poisonous to dogs and plants poisonous to cats. Use one of our best dog harnesses to keep your precious pooch safe and close by.
Like humans, pets can be allergic to pollen, mold, dust, and other environmental allergens.
While their symptoms can be similar to those experienced by people, including sneezing, watery eyes, and a runny nose, hay fever usually affects the skin more in pets. You may find your dog or cat itching or nibbling at their skin more, or their skin may be inflamed, red, or flaky.
In severe cases, hay fever can cause respiratory distress, leading to wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Additionally, allergies can weaken a pet's immune system and leave them vulnerable to secondary infections, such as bacterial or fungal skin infections.
To treat hay fever in dogs, the Blue Cross recommends:
As spring arrives, pet owners need to be aware of the risks of fleas, ticks, and bug bites and stings. Insects and parasites are more active during the warmer months.
Fleas and ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and babesiosis, while bug bites (e.g. from mosquitos, mites or ants) can cause allergic reactions and skin irritations.
Bees, wasps, and hornets will also be more active as the temperature increases. Excitable dogs and curious cats may try to eat or swat at these flying targets.
Pets that spend lots of time outdoors are particularly at risk, so it's important to regularly check them for signs of infestation and use preventative measures such as flea and tick medication.
It's also a good idea to keep your outdoor spaces well-maintained and avoid areas with high grass and vegetation where these parasites thrive.
It's important to remove ticks safely and promptly, as this minimises the risk of infection or disease passing onto your pet.
If your pet is showing signs of poisoning, such as collapse, severe tremors or convulsions, take them to the vet immediately. Don't try to make them vomit and never give them salt water (it can be lethal).
If you are unsure if a visit to your vet is necessary, call your vet or the Animal PoisonLine (01202 509 000, charges apply) for advice.
For more information on poisoning in dogs, see advice from VPIS through its Animal PoisonLine leaflet.
With thanks to the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) and the Blue Cross for their expert information included in this article.
