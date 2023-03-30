5 spring hazards pet owners need to know about

Springtime can be a joy as the weather (hopefully) improves and days are longer, but it also brings its fair share of hazards for our four-legged friends.

From toxic plants to pesky pests, there are some common hazards that can pose a risk to pets during this time of year.

We've teamed up with the Blue Cross and the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) to bring you some of the most common springtime hazards to watch out for, and explain how to keep your pets safe and healthy as temperatures rise.

1. Chocolate

It's a well-known no-no for dogs, but chocolate can pose a health risk to cats too, so make sure those Easter eggs are impossible to find.

Chocolate contains both theobromine and caffeine, which can be toxic to pets by increasing the heart rate and affecting the nervous system. Signs of chocolate poisoning include vomiting and diarrhoea, hyperactivity, and tremors, seizures, or fits.

As a rule of thumb, the darker the chocolate, the more poisonous it is. But even white chocolate, which contains no theobromine, can still cause an upset stomach and should also be avoided.

2. Seasonal food

Even in small quantities, dried vine fruits like raisins, currants, and sultanas have the potential to cause kidney failure in both dogs and cats. So it's best keep the hot cross buns well out of reach of your furry friends.

If you tend to celebrate Easter with a big roast dinner, be aware that some aspects of a roast lunch can be harmful to dogs and cats too, including members of the allium family like onions, garlic, chives, leeks, and shallots. Ensure any leftovers are stored safely away from prying puppy eyes.

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener which is extremely toxic to dogs, and is usually found in sweets, chocolate, and some nut butters.

If you're keen to give your dog a seasonal treat as part of a balanced diet, some good options include unseasoned roast lamb, carrots and parsnips, or artichokes (cut up small).

3. Poisonous plants and bulbs

Spring brings with it lots of beautiful blooms. While these are nice for us, some plants, bulbs, and flowers can pose a risk to pets if chewed on or ingested.

Some particular plants to look out for include:

Daffodils - both the flowers and bulbs (in particular) are toxic to dogs and cats as they contain lycorine. Symptoms include vomiting, shivering, seizures, lethargy, and excessive drooling.

- both the flowers and bulbs (in particular) are toxic to dogs and cats as they contain lycorine. Symptoms include vomiting, shivering, seizures, lethargy, and excessive drooling. Tulips - these contain lactones and can irritate your pet's mouth and stomach. Like daffodils, the bulb is the most dangerous part. Symptoms can range from mild drooling, sickness, and diarrhoea to heart and breathing problems.

- these contain lactones and can irritate your pet's mouth and stomach. Like daffodils, the bulb is the most dangerous part. Symptoms can range from mild drooling, sickness, and diarrhoea to heart and breathing problems. Bluebells - these contain a toxin which affects the heart in dogs and cats. Ingestion will usually result in a mild upset stomach, dehydration or tiredness, but if eaten in large quantities, bluebells can be fatal.

- these contain a toxin which affects the heart in dogs and cats. Ingestion will usually result in a mild upset stomach, dehydration or tiredness, but if eaten in large quantities, bluebells can be fatal. Rhododendrons and azaleas - more poisonous to dogs than cats, all parts of the rhododendron or azalea are harmful for pets. For dogs in particular, ingestion of even a small amount can be fatal.

- more poisonous to dogs than cats, all parts of the rhododendron or azalea are harmful for pets. For dogs in particular, ingestion of even a small amount can be fatal. Amaryllis - these brightly coloured plants grow outdoors but are also a popular indoor plant gift. All parts of the plant are toxic to cats and dogs, especially the bulbs. Symptoms include vomiting, changes in blood pressure, and seizures.

- these brightly coloured plants grow outdoors but are also a popular indoor plant gift. All parts of the plant are toxic to cats and dogs, especially the bulbs. Symptoms include vomiting, changes in blood pressure, and seizures. Rhubarb - rhubarb leaves aren't just toxic for humans; pets should be kept away from the plant too. Calcium oxalate crystals are present in the whole plant, but are concentrated in the leaves, and ingestion can cause blood in urine, cardiac arrhythmia, dilated eyes, and coma.

For more information on the plant life that could pose a risk to your pets, you can use the Blue Cross' guides to the plants poisonous to dogs and plants poisonous to cats . Use one of our best dog harnesses to keep your precious pooch safe and close by.

4. Allergies

Like humans, pets can be allergic to pollen, mold, dust, and other environmental allergens.

While their symptoms can be similar to those experienced by people, including sneezing, watery eyes, and a runny nose, hay fever usually affects the skin more in pets. You may find your dog or cat itching or nibbling at their skin more, or their skin may be inflamed, red, or flaky.

In severe cases, hay fever can cause respiratory distress, leading to wheezing, coughing, and difficulty breathing. Additionally, allergies can weaken a pet's immune system and leave them vulnerable to secondary infections, such as bacterial or fungal skin infections.

To treat hay fever in dogs, the Blue Cross recommends :

applying topical treatments to the skin, like medicated shampoos, skin sprays, and creams

using medicated ear or eye drops

antihistamines (via your vet)

using ear cleaner and wipes

including fatty acid supplements in your dogs' diet

Human hay fever sufferers can head to our hay fever relief guide to find and compare treatments.

5. Fleas, ticks and bugs

As spring arrives, pet owners need to be aware of the risks of fleas, ticks, and bug bites and stings. Insects and parasites are more active during the warmer months.

Fleas and ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and babesiosis, while bug bites (e.g. from mosquitos, mites or ants) can cause allergic reactions and skin irritations.

Bees, wasps, and hornets will also be more active as the temperature increases. Excitable dogs and curious cats may try to eat or swat at these flying targets.

Pets that spend lots of time outdoors are particularly at risk, so it's important to regularly check them for signs of infestation and use preventative measures such as flea and tick medication.

It's also a good idea to keep your outdoor spaces well-maintained and avoid areas with high grass and vegetation where these parasites thrive.

How to remove a tick

It's important to remove ticks safely and promptly, as this minimises the risk of infection or disease passing onto your pet.

Check your pet regularly for small lumps. In cats particularly, ticks tend to attach themselves to the neck, head, feet, or ears. Don't pinch or squeeze the tick. This can push blood back into your pet, and heighten the risk of infection. Wearing gloves, use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal device (often sold at pet shops) to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible. With steady pressure, twist the tick and pull it out towards you, taking care to ensure the entire head and body is removed from your pet. Your vet can show you how to safely twist a tick out if you're not sure. Dispose of the tick by putting it in a plastic bag in the bin, again taking care not to crush it, as this can spread disease. Wash your pet's bedding and vacuum your home regularly to minimise the risk of reinfection. Talk to your vet about future preventative measures, such as spot treatments and collars.

What to do if you think your pet has been poisoned

If your pet is showing signs of poisoning, such as collapse, severe tremors or convulsions, take them to the vet immediately. Don't try to make them vomit and never give them salt water (it can be lethal).

If you are unsure if a visit to your vet is necessary, call your vet or the Animal PoisonLine (01202 509 000, charges apply) for advice.

For more information on poisoning in dogs, see advice from VPIS through its Animal PoisonLine leaflet .

With thanks to the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) and the Blue Cross for their expert information included in this article.

