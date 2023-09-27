Cost of living crisis: seven million households struggling with mortgage or rent

A Which? survey of 4,000 consumers in March 2023 reveals nearly half of households with a mortgage or rent bill have been struggling to keep up with their payments - equating to an estimated seven million UK households.

The struggles - which are expected to continue next year - have seen many dip into their savings and take on more hours at work.

Here, we delve into the results of our research and offer advice on what you can do if your household finances are pinched.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

'I'm working overtime just to get by'

A wide spectrum of people, ranging from high-earners to low-earners have expressed worry over their rising bills.

One man from northern England on an income of £55,000 - £79,999 told us he is 'immensely worried' about having to soon remortgage, while a tenant from the south on an income of £10,000 - £14,999 said: 'I worry about the roof over my head and the fact my rent is about to increase because I cannot afford to pay the increase'.

Almost a third of mortgage holders and a quarter of renters have dipped into savings to pay their housing bills.

Worries over housing bills are also affecting people’s emotional wellbeing.

Half of mortgage-holders and renters are feeling stressed on a daily basis compared to just three in 10 households who own their homes outright.

Six in 10 are fearful of their financial security, and over half do not feel in control of their money. One in five are also working more hours to cover their housing bills.

A woman from the Midlands said: 'All bills have gone up including the mortgage (about £140 a month in the last year). My wages have not gone up so I am now having to work overtime to just get by.'

Find out more: 20 ways to save money on your household bills and living costs in 2023

Why are mortgage holders struggling?

Mortgage rates have soared thanks to consecutive base rate rises since December 2021 and although rates are coming down, they remain much higher than a couple of years ago.

In September 2021, someone taking out a two-year fix with 25 years left on their loan would, on average, have paid £885 a month. However, someone in that same scenario today would be paying £1,355 a month - a £470 difference.

Millions of households have already experienced increases in their monthly mortgage payments this year, but around 2.1 million more households could face the pain next as their fixed-rate deals are set to finish by the end of 2024.

Anyone coming up to remortgage can lock in a new rate up to six months in advance of their term expiring. They can then switch to a better rate with the same lender before the new term kicks in.

Find out more: best mortgage rates for home movers and first-time buyers

Mortgage broking service provided by L&C Mortgages If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence.

Mortgage support options

Those concerned about their ability to make mortgage repayments should contact their lender in the first instance.

This will not affect their credit score and lenders can offer a range of support options depending on individual circumstances - such as a temporary mortgage holiday, switching to interest-only payments or extending the term of your mortgage.

Taking one of these options will offer short-term relief and allow you to get your finances in order, but you will end up paying more back in the long run.

For example, switching to interest-only for six months will mean your mortgage will take longer to pay off, as you won't be increasing the equity you own during this time and only paying off the interest.

Find out more: our guide on what to do if you can't pay your mortgage details the ins and outs of the options available to you.

Why are renters struggling?

As with homeowners, renters are also likely to be affected by interest rate rises - as landlords whose mortgage repayments have gone up may raise rents to cover the cost.

Rental bills are currently the highest they've ever been, and there are little signs of costs being scaled back. According to the latest HomeLet Rental Index, the average annual rent for new lets is £15,132 - that's £1,416 more than 12 months ago.

Rent support options

If you're finding it hard to keep up or have already missed a payment, you should contact your landlord as soon as possible.

They may be willing to discuss a compromise that will enable you to keep living in the property, such as reducing your monthly bills for a set period. But they aren't obliged to offer support.

Tenants in England or Wales may be able to qualify for the Debt Respite Scheme – also known as Breathing Space. This gives you a 60-day window in which the landlord won't be able to take enforcement action.

A similar scheme called a 'moratorium ' exists in Scotland. This offers protection from legal action over unpaid debts for a period of six weeks.

Find out more: what to do if you can't pay your rent

Which? calls for better support

Which? is calling on banks and mortgage lenders to ensure they are ready to properly support high numbers of customers getting in touch. This includes making sure that customer service support - via phone calls, email and chat functions - is properly staffed and resourced in the months to come.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s new Consumer Duty, which holds firms in financial services to higher standards of customer service, should mean that customers are supported throughout in a way that meets their financial needs. Companies that fail to do so should expect to face tough action from the regulator.

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.