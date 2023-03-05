What's happening to the cost of renting?

Tenants have suffered from soaring rental costs in recent years, with the levels paid to landlords hitting record highs.

Data from HomeLet suggests the average rent for newly let properties is still sky-high compared with pre-pandemic levels, when average annual costs were around £2,600 cheaper. However, the rate at which rental prices are going up does appear to be slowing down.

And despite the hikes, demand for rental properties remains very strong, as the cost of buying a home remains beyond the reach of many people, who are forced to keep renting.

Here, Which? examines what's happening in the rental market and explains what might be on the horizon for tenants and their monthly payments.

How much is the average rent?

Rents have risen considerably in the last couple of years, and the average price that tenants pay their landlords monthly is now £1,170-1,200.

Unlike with house prices, where the Land Registry releases monthly data with updated figures, tracking the average rental price in the UK isn't straightforward.

Property portals such as Zoopla and Rightmove publish figures, and other estate and letting agencies release their own tracked data – but these figures can often vary.

Rightmove's most recent quarterly review shows that average rent increases for newly listed properties rose by 9.7% in 2022. This made it the second highest year on record, after 2021, in terms of rent growth. Last year also saw average monthly rents in London hit an eye-watering £2,480, while costs in inner London have surpassed £3,000 for the first time.

As seen in the graph below, data from the HomeLet rental index shows how average UK rents for new lets have increased by more than £300 since 2014.

Contrasting current rent prices with pre-pandemic figures shows the scale of the price hikes:

Average annual rent for new tenancies in February 2020 Average annual rent for new tenancies in February 2023 £11,460 £14,100

Why are rental costs so high?

Rising rents have been driven by a surge in demand since the pandemic, combined with a shortage of rental homes.

Rightmove data shows that the number of properties available to rent is down by 38% compared with 2019, while the number of people enquiring about a property to rent is 53% higher. It's this imbalance between supply and demand that has caused prices to shoot up.

The supply issue is down to a combination of factors, one of which is the growing number of landlords selling up. Increased mortgage rates, forthcoming tax changes and new energy efficiency requirements are among the reasons they cite for exiting the buy-to-let market.

High buy-to-let mortgage rates

Interest rates for buy-to-let properties climbed throughout 2022, but rose sharply following the government's mini-budget in September.

They have been coming down since, but the average fixed-rate deal as of 1 March is 5.78%, according to data analysts Moneyfacts. To put it in context, that's 2.5% higher than 12 months ago.

As landlords face higher costs when remortgaging or expanding their portfolio, they need to recoup the money from somewhere. In many cases, costs are therefore passed onto the tenant in the form of rent rises.

Tax changes

Looming tax changes are also adding to landlords' woes. From April, the capital gains tax allowance will be cut from £12,300 to £6,000, before being slashed to £3,000 from April 2024.

This reduces the amount of tax-free profit landlords can make when selling a property. As a result, the share of rental homes appearing in property auction catalogues has more than doubled between July 2022 to January 2023, as those in the buy-to-let market look to sell up quickly before the tax changes come into force.

Landlords are also no longer able to deduct mortgage expenses from their rental income to reduce their tax bill. Instead they can get tax relief payments based on the amount of mortgage interest they pay.

Find out more: Capital gains tax on property

Energy efficiency requirements

Currently, rental properties must have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E. However, all new tenancies in England and Wales will be required to have a rating of C by 2025, with existing tenancies following suit by 2028.

Swathes of privately rented homes have an EPC rating below C, which means landlords will need to carry out costly upgrades over the coming years. According to the 2021 census, the average property across England and Wales has an EPC rating of D.

Mortgage lender Paragon Bank estimates the average cost of upgrading properties will be £10,560, with big penalties for those who don't comply.

Find out more: 11 things landlords need to know in 2023

What's the impact on tenants?

New lettings, which have seen an almost 10% hike year on year, account for a quarter of the rental market, as one in four renters moves house each year.

For the 75% of renters who stay put, the picture is not so bleak, as rents have risen by an average of 4.4% for this group, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Campaign group Generation Rent says 50% of private tenants it surveyed have been asked to pay a higher rent in the previous 12 months.

Meanwhile, figures from Zoopla reveal that renters are currently spending 35% of their income on rent as a result of the hiked costs.

The increased fees come at a time when the cost of living crisis and high inflation are already causing a squeeze to finances, making it harder for tenants to make ends meet.

Worryingly, the latest findings from the Which? Consumer Insight Tracker show that an estimated 2.3 million households missed or defaulted on at least one, rent, mortgage, loan, credit card or bill in January 2023.

Find out more: What to do if you can't pay your rent

How do rent prices differ by region?

As with house prices, rental costs vary depending on where you live.

Some areas have seen higher increases than others. Comparing rent levels from January 2022 to January 2023, the Midlands is the region that has seen the sharpest price rise (11.2%).

This was closely followed by the North of England (11%), while Wales has recorded the smallest growth (3.4%).

The table below shows rental growth on newly let properties:

Region January 2023 January 2022 Year-on-year increase % Year-on-year increase £ Greater London £2,142 £1,962 9.1% £179 Inner London £2,753 £2,546 8.1% £207 Outer London £2,027 £1,851 9.5% £176 East of England £1,143 £1,097 4.1% £46 South-east £1,306 £1,226 6.5% £80 South-west £1,097 £1,020 7.5% £77 Midlands £864 £777 11.2% £87 Show full table

Source: Hamptons

What will happen to rent prices in 2023?

When you look at the rental data for the past 12 months, there's a definite tale of two halves.

Look at the graph below: HomeLet figures show prices were on a constant upward trajectory between February and October last year.

However, in cheerier news for tenants, prices have plateaued, with just a 0.3% increase in the past five months.

The estate agent trade body Propertymark says 52% of agents kept their rents steady, based on a month-by-month average in January.

Figures show rent increases have slowed down, but Rightmove predicts average asking rents for newly available properties will rise by a further 5% in 2023.

Historically, this would be a significant rise, but in fact it marks a slowdown in the pace of growth compared to what we've seen over the past two years.

Supply vs demand to remain an issue

Despite the challenges landlords are facing, experts say rental supply is beginning to improve. The average estate agent's branch now has 10 homes available for rent, up from a low of seven at the end of last September, according to Propertymark.

However, Rightmove data shows that demand for rented properties is continuing to outstrip supply, and competition among tenants to find a property has doubled since 2019.

That demand is only expected to grow as an increasing number of would-be first-time buyers find themselves priced out of the housing market.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: 'The number of applicants looking for rental property rose sharply in January, and although we've seen a slight increase in the number of properties available per member branch, it is nowhere near enough to keep up with high demand.'