7 things child experts tell us you should never do. Plus, 7 things you should

New parents often find themselves bombarded with advice from family, friends and even total strangers on how to look after their baby – even if they haven't asked for it.
Well-meaning though it may be, it can cause confusion at best and panic at worst, leaving parents wondering what to do for the best when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of their little one.
Cutting through the confusion, we've asked seven experts what one evidence-based thing parents of babies and toddlers should avoid doing and what one thing they should.
Dr Natalie Bradley, chair of the British Dental Association (BDA) Young Dentist Committee, consultant in special care dentistry and clinical director of the Dentaid Charity (UK).
Around one in 10 three-year-olds have experienced tooth decay and sugary juice and fizzy drinks are major culprits, especially if children are allowed to frequently sip them or drink them from a baby bottle, both of which bathe the teeth in sugar and can cause them to rot.
As these sugar drinks have little nutritional value, children should be encouraged to drink either milk or water from a free-flow cup from six months of age and ditching feeding bottles once they've turned one.
Dr Bradley says: 'If your child has already developed bad habits, try diluting the sugary drinks down gradually until they will accept drinking water, and only offer juice or fizzy drinks occasionally and at meal times only.'
A dental appointment in the first year of a child's life is vital for identifying any problems, instilling the importance of good oral hygiene and, crucially, preventing fear of going to the dentist.
Expert Bahee Van de Bor, specialist paediatric dietitian and spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association.
If your little one has a bout of diarrhoea, it's most likely related to an acute illness, gastroenteritis or food poisoning and will get better within a few days.
Bahee says: 'Some parents may focus on gluten-containing foods as a potential cause but it's important not to eliminate gluten from their diet without expert guidance'.
Gluten-rich foods like bread and pasta are vital sources of energy for a toddler's growing body and research has shown that gluten-free diets can lead to a reduction in the population of beneficial bacteria in you child's gut.
Bahee says: 'Research shows that children who eat with their families regularly have better mental health and perform better academically.'
Family meals also provide a great opportunity to expose babies and toddlers to a variety of foods and teach them about healthy eating habits.
Studies suggest that the simple act of sharing family meals can help reverse picky eating and improve children's willingness to try new foods.
Georgina Mayes, policy and quality lead at the Institute of Health Visiting.
It's a danger even if it's for a very short time and the bath is shallow.
Georgina says: 'Babies can drown in just a few centimetres of water, and even if quickly rescued they may already have stopped breathing, which could lead to brain damage or even prove fatal.'
Bath seats aren't safety devices, and while your little one may look secure in one they can easily wriggle or slip out, or the seat itself can tip over and immerse your baby in water.
You may be told you're 'spoiling' your baby if you go to them when they're crying or that they're attention-seeking if they want a cuddle, but experts say this isn't the case.
Georgina says: 'You can't spoil a baby by responding to their needs. Responding in a sensitive, appropriate and timely way is crucial for healthy baby brain development.'
Reacting positively to their 'needs' and, over time, teaching them how these differ from 'wants' will help you to raise them feeling secure but not indulged.
Ed Fox, dispensing optician and spokesperson for the Association of British Dispensing Opticians (ABDO).
Babies' eyelids are more transparent than adults' and bigger doses of damaging UV light can get into their eyes. Put CE marked sunglasses on them from six months of age, whether it's abroad or even on a cloudy day in the UK.
Ed says: 'It can be difficult to persuade babies and toddlers to keep sunglasses on, so speak to a dispensing optician about the best fit for babies and fun style for toddlers.'
Alternatively, use a UV protected hat or visor, put a sun canopy on their pushchair and keep them in the shade where possible (they shouldn't be in the sun at all before the age of six months).
Research shows a link between focusing at short distances for long periods – such as when children use smartphones or tablets – and impaired eye development, whereas time spent outside where they're looking at things further away reduces a child's risk of developing short-sightedness.
'Anywhere where your baby or toddler can focus at a greater distance than they would indoors is beneficial to their eye development,' says Ed.
James Welch, advanced specialist podiatrist in podopaediatrics (children's podiatry) and Royal College of Podiatry spokesperson.
Babies shouldn't be wearing shoes until they are attempting to walk or 'cruising' (often from around 10 months old) – and even then stage-appropriate footwear should be worn or no shoes at all.
James says: 'Babies' feet are mainly cartilage at this stage and wearing pram shoes or structured footwear before they start walking can impact on the development of the feet.'
Foot coverings such as blankets or swaddling shouldn't be wrapped tightly around their feet, and make sure that socks, tights and sleep suits also have plenty of space so the development of the foot isn't affected.
Some babies start walking at around nine months while others don't get going until well past their first birthday – whatever the situation, James says: 'Babies and toddlers should be allowed to walk and gain confidence at their own rate.'
Trying to make them stand up and walk along before they're ready won't make them progress any quicker. Instead, support their development by:
Kate Holmes of The Lullaby Trust charity.
Kate says: 'Overheating increases the chances of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), so it’s important to keep an eye on your baby for signs they are getting too hot.'
If your baby is too hot, the back of their neck or their chest will feel sweaty or clammy and a layer of bedclothes or bedding should be removed to try and cool them down.
Reduce the risk of your baby overheating by avoiding thick or bulky bedding and duvets and choosing firmly tucked-in sheets and blankets (not above shoulder height) or a well-fitted baby sleeping bag instead.
This is one of the most protective actions you can take to keep your baby safe while they slumber, so make it a habit from day one, whether it's a sleep or nap, night or day.
Substantial evidence from around the world shows that it significantly reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
Claire Benton, British Academy of Audiology director.
Passive smoking is known to increase the risk of a child developing otitis media with effusion (OME) – often known as 'glue ear'.
Claire says: 'Although OME is very common in children and it's sometimes difficult to know what factors make a child more at risk of developing it, passive smoking has been shown to be one of the things that we can change that does make it worse.'
OME can cause hearing loss, which may mean that your child is not able to clearly hear speech, and this can then lead to their own speech being delayed.
Claire says: 'Even if your baby passed their newborn hearing screen at birth, things can change so if you're worried about your child’s hearing or communication you should get their hearing tested by a qualified audiologist.'
