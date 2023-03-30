Amazon reveals first own-brand TVs, with big discounts: everything we know so far

Amazon has been selling TVs for years, but until now the company has never emblazoned its own name on one. Can Amazon repeat the success of previous own-brand devices, including its TV sticks and tablets? We take a look at what's in store and what chance Amazon has of taking on big players LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony.

In many ways, own-brand TVs were the logical next step for Amazon. The Amazon Fire TV stick is one of the most popular TV streamers on the market, and the company has put all of the functionality of its Fire TV stick behind the screens of its debut TVs.

Amazon's TVs are split into three categories:

They're all available to pre-order on Amazon's UK site and, at the time of writing, Amazon is offering big discounts on all of them, with the cheapest 2-series model just £169. All models will start shipping on 12 April, which puts them in the mix alongside LG and Samsung's 2023 launches.

It's a tough market, but Amazon took on the iPad with its Fire tablets, so it's no stranger to an uphill battle.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series

At the top of the pile is the 4K Omni Series with its QLED display. This means it has quantum dots in addition to liquid crystals in the screen, which can improve colour vibrancy. Samsung is best known for these displays, but many brands use quantum dots in some form.

It's a full-array backlit TV, so the bulbs that illuminate the colour producing layer sit behind the screen rather than around the edge (known as edge lit). This tends to mean better contrast and more control over how the screen is lit.

Full-array backlights are a high-end feature and so are the HDR formats the Amazon Omni range supports. There's the usual HDR10 and HLG, plus HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ, the two advanced formats that adjust contrast to suit each scene – and based on the ambient light in your room.

While rival brands tend to laud features that simulate surround sound or create audio from specific points on the screen, Amazon hasn't said much about sound. Instead, it was more keen to talk about the smart features on the Omni range that tie products into the Alexa ethos of data, the smart home and assistance, including:

Alexa widgets: similar to what you might see on your phone screen, these widgets can show the weather, calendar and reminders as well as giving you control over smart tech around your home.

similar to what you might see on your phone screen, these widgets can show the weather, calendar and reminders as well as giving you control over smart tech around your home. Art: t he TV will display art and backgrounds that shift depending on time of day and temperature. There's an extensive gallery to choose art from, too, if you'd rather stick with one image. These can be displayed when you're not watching the TV, as can the widgets.

he TV will display art and backgrounds that shift depending on time of day and temperature. There's an extensive gallery to choose art from, too, if you'd rather stick with one image. These can be displayed when you're not watching the TV, as can the widgets. Alexa routines: Amazon's assistant is built-in and can set up routines through the TV, just like a smart hub. Routines are automated instructions for smart tech, so you could have your lights come on at set times or music play when your alarm goes off.

It's clear that the Omni is designed to be an always-on display. Whether it's widgets showing you information or a piece of art, Amazon doesn't want you to be looking at a black screen.

Voice control is a big consideration, too. You can control the TV with your voice and there's a microphone built into the TV (which can be switched off). It comes with the same remote you get on a Fire TV stick. These work well for streamers, but the lack of buttons may be an issue when you consider all the extra things a TV can do.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Unlike the Omni, the Fire TV 4-Series are LCD only. There are no quantum dots and they lose out on the advanced HDR formats. You still get HDR10 and HLG, but these can't adapt contrast to suit each scene.

That's not the end of the world, though, and we have tested plenty of TVs that make the most of these basic formats.

All the models in the range are 4K, too.

Many of the distinctive features of the Omni fall by the wayside. There's no microphone built into the TV, so you'll always need the remote on hand to use Alexa. The Fire TV Ambient Experience is also missing, so you won't be able to have widgets or art displaying when you're not watching the TV.

It's an entry-level range, which is reflected in prices that are far lower than we'd expect from 4K TVs at launch.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series

Last (and probably least, based on how HD TVs tend to fare in our labs) is the 2-Series range – made up of HD TVs. Models still support HDR, which is generally only used with 4K content, and the same voice control capabilities as the 4-Series – so you're going to need to keep the remote handy.

As with all HD TVs, these are fairly basic and are designed more as secondary TV for a kitchen or bedroom.

The only difference between these TVs, other than size, is their resolution. The 32-inch set is HD-ready, while the 40-inch one is Full HD and should look that bit sharper as a result.

Expert opinion: can Amazon carve out market share?

Martin Pratt, Which? TVs expert

If anyone knows how to sell a thing, it's Amazon. It's extremely successful at it, plus, it's had to take on established brands in tech areas before.

Despite the ubiquity of Apple iPads in the tablet market, its Fire tablets (such as the Amazon Fire HD 10) are still popular. Amazon didn't achieve success by going after iPads – it avoided them altogether and concentrated on making cheaper tablets. The most expensive Fire tablet costs less than half as much as the cheapest iPad, and Amazon is taking a similar strategy with its TVs.

The TVs – particularly the flashy silver Omni QLED Series – look the part, but cost less while having the features people expect, including HDR and voice control.

Additionally, TVs from established brands cost a fortune at launch before steadily dropping over the course of the 18 months they spend on sale. Amazon's TVs, however, have launched at prices it usually takes LG and Samsung six months or more to reach.

Other manufacturers undercut the big brands too, of course. Yet, while they have a foothold, they haven't come close to challenging the might of the two at the top (LG and Samsung). But every new competitor will chip away at market share – and few companies have the capital and reach of Amazon.

