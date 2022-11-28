American Express Shop Small scheme returns – how to earn £25 cashback

American Express credit card holders can earn £25 in cashback when they spend with small businesses for a limited time in December.

The Amex Shop Small scheme offers cardholders £5 cashback when spending £15 or more with a participating small business, and runs from 3-12 December.

With Saturday 3 December also being 'Small Business Saturday', now could be a great time to be rewarded for shopping, while supporting your local high street.

Here, Which? explains how the Amex Shop Small scheme works, and other ways you can support local businesses this season.

How does the Amex Shop Small scheme work?

To take part, you have to save the offer to your qualifying American Express credit card. You can do this by logging into your online American Express account, or using the American Express app.

You then need to make a qualifying purchase in-store at a participating UK small business between 3-12 December. If you spend at least £15, you should then receive a £5 credit on your statement.

You can earn up to £25 cashback in total if you make five qualifying transactions with five different small businesses.

However, it's worth noting the offer is only valid for purchases made in-store and not online. 'Buy now, pay later' purchases are not included.

Your credit may be reversed if you later refund your purchases.

What businesses are taking part?

There's a map of all participating small businesses on the American Express website, so you can see which businesses near you are taking part.

American Express said the number of participating locations has risen by 34% compared to when it ran the offer last year.

The businesses most likely to take part tend to be:

cafés and restaurants

corner shops

bars and pubs

small boutiques.

What do Amex cashback credit cards offer?

American Express has two cashback credit cards that can be used with the Shop Small Scheme.

Its Platinum Cashback Credit Card offers 5% cashback for the first three months, capped at £125.

After this, the cashback rate falls to 0.75% on all purchases when you spend up to £10,000, and 1.25% cashback when you spend over £10,000 in one year.

There is a £25 annual fee, and it has a representative APR of 32% (variable). Credit is subject to status, and terms apply.

The Platinum Cashback Everyday Credit Card also offers 5% cashback for the first three months, capped at £100.

After this, the cashback rate falls to 0.5% when you spend up to £10,000 and 1% when you spend over £10,000 in a year.

You need to spend a minimum of £3,000 in a year to ensure every £1 you spend qualifies for cashback.

There is no annual fee, and it has a representative APR of 26.6% variable. Credit is subject to status, and terms apply.

Aside from this, American Express also offers a range of reward credit cards, where you can earn points with schemes like Nectar and British Airways.

Is American Express a good credit card provider?

American Express is a Which? Recommended Provider, and received an impressive customer score of 76% in our annual credit card survey – coming second in our table.

Customers gave it full marks for dealing with queries, the ability to manage their account online, its mobile app and the clarity of statement. However, it only scored two stars in the category 'charges for using your card abroad'.

How to support small businesses this Christmas

With Covid restrictions and the cost of living crisis hitting small businesses particularly hard over the past couple of years, many will be counting on strong Christmas sales. And many shoppers want to support them.

According to Amex research, seven in 10 UK adults plan on purchasing gifts from locally owned businesses this season. One in four said they are more likely to shop with small businesses this year, compared to last year.

Here’s how you can support local businesses this Christmas:

1. Use Small Business Finder

Small Business Saturday is a campaign encouraging people to ‘shop local’, which takes place on 3 December this year.

You can search its Small Business Finder tool , which lists retailers taking part, and it's searchable so you can find shops near you.

2. Take a trip to the high street – virtually or in-person

From quirky independent shops to artisan markets, an easy way to support local shops is to visit them and buy directly.

Smaller retailers often sell local, handmade and sustainable products that you won't find in chain stores or on big online shopping sites.

Some local authorities also provide free parking or free bus travel in the run up to Christmas to encourage shoppers. Check online beforehand to see if you can save money.

There may also be a dedicated 'Christmas shopping night', with retailers open for longer hours – this can be handy for avoiding crowds and fitting shopping around your job. Sometimes there are special offers on, too.

If you can't shop in person, there are online options. Many independent shops have their own website or social media page, or have a presence on online marketplaces such as Trouva or Etsy. In some cases, it may be best to order direct from the seller's own website so they can keep more of the profits.

3. Visit Christmas markets and fayres

Many churches, schools and charities hold Christmas fayres in the run up to the festive period that feature independent sellers. These events offer a great chance to pick up a homemade gift and support your local community as a share of the money usually goes to good causes.

Cities around the UK also host Christmas markets, offering another chance to find independent sellers – often alongside food, drink and other festive entertainment.

4. Ask for recommendations

You can use neighbourhood apps such as Next Door and Olio to ask for recommendations for local shops, or try social media sites such as your local Facebook group.

If you do have a recommendation for a great business, you can leave a review on their social media page or website to help others find them.