Apple security flaw affects iPhones, iPads and Macs: what you need to know

A serious security flaw that could allow attackers to 'completely control' devices has been disclosed by Apple.

It has also acknowledged that the flaw may have been actively exploited.

Fortunately a fix has already been issued, though owners of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers should take action immediately.

How serious is the Apple vulnerability?

Apple has released two security reports covering this issue but hasn't gone into detail on the nature of the exploit. It would appear to allow an attacker to potentially gain admin access to, and full control of a device.

It also confirms a report that this issue may have been actively exploited, though it doesn't go into detail about how many devices have been affected.

What Apple devices are affected?

Affected devices include:

The iPhone 6S and later models

A range of iPads, including the fifth generation models and later

All iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2

Mac computers running MacOS Monterey

Some iPod models

If you own devices older than those listed, they're likely to be no longer being supported, and at risk of being exposed to cyberthreats. Use our reviews to search for more recent models, and find out how long they'll receive support.

What should I do if I own an Apple device?

Apple has released a patch to secure this issue, so if you own any of the devices listed above you should search for an update and install it straight away.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install the latest software version for your device.

For Apple Macs this should be macOS Monterey 12.5.1, or look for iOS 15.6.1 or iPadOS 15.6.1 on iPhones and iPads.

We recommend you also switch Automatic Updates to On if you haven't already done so.

Apple was quick to release a patch for this issue, but it goes to underline exactly how important it is for smart devices to receive adequate support from the manufacturer to stave off threats.

Apple generally has good form in this market. It is reluctant to confirm exactly how long it will support devices for, but in the case of its iPhones, for example, it leads the line in the mobile phone market with updates typically lasting for over six years from launch.

Other brands aren't so generous - some mobile phone brands only guarantee a minimum of two years, and many smart device brands haven't confirmed update support periods with us at all.

That's why it's important to find out the update support policy for any smart device brand before you buy. Our guide to mobile phone security includes a helpful tool that allows you to search for the estimated remaining support periods for hundreds of models.

You can also use our guide to smart devices and security, where we link to update support information on a range of smart device categories, from TVs and soundbars to smartwatches and even robot vacs.