Are over-50s savings accounts any good?

With Saga joining the market, we take a closer look at what’s on offer for older savers
Matthew JenkinSenior writer

Saga is launching a new range of savings accounts for over-50s, starting with an instant-access deal later this year. But are accounts targeted at older savers worth opening?

At the moment there are only a handful of similar accounts on the market, and Which? found rates on all of them are below June's inflation figure of 3.6%. 

With some of the best easy-access deals offering up to 5%, we examine whether over-50s products are a smart choice for those looking to grow their nest egg. 

Make more of your money

Get savings strategies from our experts, investing guidance and best-rate tables for savings, Isas and more. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

What is Saga offering?

Saga, best known for cruise holidays and insurance, is launching a new range of savings products for the over-50s. It will start with an instant-access account later this year, with other options to follow.

The accounts are being launched through a seven-year partnership with NatWest Boxed – NatWest's banking-as-a-service division that supplies financial products to non-bank third-party providers.

Saga hasn't confirmed rates of benefits, but it says the accounts will 'recognise, and cater for, the distinct needs and preferences of people over 50'.

The new instant-access account will replace Saga’s existing product, which is open to all ages and provided by Goldman Sachs. If you already hold a Saga instant-access account, there will no change and your Goldman Sachs contract will continue until it expires in September 2028.

Top over-50s savings account rates

If you don't want to wait for Saga's new account but like the idea of a product exclusively for older savers, there are a few options you can open now. However, choice is limited. 

Which? checked Moneyfacts data on 17 July 2025 and found just four savings products currently marketed for customers aged 50 and over. We've listed them in order of the interest rate paid. 

ProviderAccountAERTerms
Earl Shilton Building SocietyHeritage Account3.5%£1,000 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 50
Newbury Building SocietySenior Saver3.25%£50 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 55
Newbury Building SocietySenior Saver Monthly Cash Isa3.25%£50 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 55
Chorley Building SocietyOver-60s Account2.1%£1 minimum deposit. Minimum opening age of 60

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 17 July 2025.

How do they compare?

All the accounts in the table offer rates lower than the latest CPI inflation rate of 3.6%. To protect the value of your savings, it's important to choose an account that can at least keep pace with rising prices – otherwise, your nest egg loses value in real terms.

Some deals fall even further behind. Chorley Building Society’s Over 60s Account, for example, pays less than July’s average instant-access rate of 2.68% AER.

The Earl Shilton Building Society's Heritage Account offers the highest rate for older savers at 3.5% AER, but there’s a catch: you’re limited to four withdrawals a year, and if you exceed that, your rate drops sharply to just 1%.

So how do these deals stack up against the rest of the market? This table shows the top instant-access savings accounts and cash Isas available now, ranked by interest rate and excluding accounts with strict opening or withdrawal restrictions:

Instant-access savings accountAERInstant-access cash IsaAER
Cahoot Sunny Day Saver5% (a)Tembo Money Cash Isa4.64%
Snoop Easy Access Savings Account4.6%Trading 212 Cash Isa4.5%
Cahoot Simple Saver4.55%Moneybox Open Access Cash Isa4.45%
Family Building Society Online Saver4.52%Charter Savings Bank Easy Access Cash Isa4.4%
Skipton Building Society Bonus Saver4.5%Kent Reliance Easy Access Cash Isa4.38%

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 17 July 2025. (a) 5% AER on balances up to £3,000 

Compare savings accounts

Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian Ltd

Compare and choose

Why should you choose an over-50s deal?

Despite the lower returns, the current crop of over-50s accounts have other features that might appeal to older savers:

1. Monthly interest

Three out of four of the over-50s accounts we listed have interest paid monthly. This gives you flexibility to dip into that income whenever you need, and you won't have to pay savings income to another account to access it.

You can also choose to leave the interest in your account so you’ll keep earning on top of each previous month’s interest, growing your savings quicker. This process is called compounding.

The amount you earn will depend on how much you keep in the account. If you make regular withdrawals, your returns will be lower. The interest rates are variable, which means they can go up or down at any time.

2. Access to cash

All of the products mentioned in our table, including the cash Isa, operate as instant-access accounts. This means you can withdraw your money whenever you need it.

These accounts are useful if you want flexibility to cover things like travel, gifts or emergencies, while earning more interest than you would get in a current account.  

3. In-branch banking

Unlike many top-rate savings accounts and cash Isas, which are app or online-only, all of the over-50s deals can be opened and managed in person at a physical branch.

This could be a good option if you prefer in-person banking or do not want to rely on digital services.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

How to choose the right savings account for you

When deciding which type of savings account to open, start by asking yourself two questions. How likely are you to need access to your money, and how long are you happy to lock it away?

You might decide that one type of account is enough, or you may prefer to split your savings across a few accounts with different access options. 

Always check the terms before opening an account. Look out for any penalties or restrictions in case your circumstances change and you need to withdraw your money sooner than expected.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.