By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Are you too reliant on the state pension for retirement?

The state pension alone may not stretch far enough for the lifestyle you want
Paul Davies

Paul has long worked in financial services research, currently specialising in pensions and retirement planning.

Two elderly individuals sit at a table, reviewing documents and using a calculator, focused on their finances.

New research shows that millions of people are already, or will be, heading into retirement with the state pension as their main source of income. 

There have been significant rises in the value of the state pension over the last few years, but you might still struggle if this is your only source of income. 

Here, Which? explains what you’ll get from the state pension and how much you’ll need to top it up for a comfortable retirement. 

Take control of your retirement planning

free newsletter

Get to grips with pensions, boost your retirement income and enjoy the lifestyle you want with our expert tips.

Get free content in eight weekly emails, ad hoc thereafter. Content includes offers from third parties for Which? members and details of Which? Group products and services.

How reliant are people on the state pension?

Recent research from investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown indicates that some 27% of people said they were or would be totally or heavily reliant on the state pension in retirement.

This equates to around 12.5 million adults in the UK relying on the payment from the government to be able to make ends meet.

A further 35% said they would be quite reliant on it, while some 21% said that they wouldn’t rely on it. Around one in six (16%) weren’t sure about the role the state pension would play.

The survey was carried out in October 2025 among 1,300 people aged 18-60 and around 240 people aged 60+.

Check your finances are retirement-ready

The specialists at Destination Retirement can help you plan with confidence.

Book a free chat

Which? earns a commission to fund its not-for-profit mission if you buy a product via this service

How much the state pension pays

The good news for those dependent on the state pension is that it has risen markedly in recent years on the back of the ‘triple lock guarantee’.

The triple lock is the mechanism for calculating state pension increases, with payments rising each year by one of three measures: the rate of inflation (as of the previous September), average earnings growth (as of the previous July), or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Recipients of the full level of the new state pension will get £241.30 a week or £12,547.60 a year in 2026-27. The basic state pension will pay £184.90 a week or £9,614.80 a year.

You might get more or less than these figures. The exact amount you get will depend on your National Insurance (NI) record and whether you were ‘contracted out’ of the additional state pension before 2016.

If you built up additional state pension prior to April 2016, your state pension will reflect this and might even receive more than the headline amounts. A period contracted out or having fewer than 35 NI qualifying years could mean that your payment is lower.

The table shows how the state pension has increased over the last six years and which element of the triple lock has been applied.

YearIncreaseIndex usedAmount
2021-222.5%2.5% minimum£179.60
2022-233.1%Inflation£185.15
2023-2410.1%Inflation£203.85
2024-258.5%Earnings£221.20
2025-264.1%Earnings£230.25
2026-274.8%Earnings£241.30

How much will you need overall?

Even with generous increases in the state pension, those totally or heavily reliant on it will only partially cover the retirement living standards published by Pensions UK. 

The three retirement living standards are designed to give people a better idea of how much they'll need in retirement for a 'minimum', 'moderate' or 'comfortable' lifestyle. 

The latest figures show a single-person household requiring £13,400 (minimum), £31,700 (moderate) and £43,900 (comfortable) a year, while couples have goals of £21,600, £43,900 and £60,600 a year respectively. 

Pensions UK’s targets for a person living alone might seem high compared with those for couples, but this reflects the fact that many costs – such as energy bills, broadband and home insurance – are virtually the same even if you live alone.

Although the state pension at its full level of £12,548 a year will go most – if not all – of the way towards the minimum living standard for both singles and couples, you'll need to rely on private pension savings to achieve the income needed for a more moderate or comfortable living standard, where your budget can stretch to more holidays and leisure activities.

How to build up a private pension 

Actively building up a private pension fund to supplement what you might get from the state pension has become more important with fewer people now having access to final salary pensions

The situation has been helped by the fact that you are now auto-enrolled into workplace pension schemes. This should allow you to put together a decent level of retirement income over and above the state pension.

Taking the time to understand how much you're on track to get from private pensions is important in understanding what your total income will be. It’s more tricky today with people having several different pensions spread across a number of employers.

Our pensions calculator can help you to work out what your final pot size might look like.

Tracing lost pensions is now an important exercise as you switch jobs and could lose track of smaller plans. 

You can contact the government’s Pension Tracing Service with the name of your employer or the pension provider to help you track down the details.

It might not always be feasible, but increasing pension contributions when you get a pay rise, or perhaps a bonus, can help ensure that you are less reliant on the state pension. 

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.