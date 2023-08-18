Asda launches new Christmas savings feature in its loyalty app - is it any good?

With just over four months left until Christmas, Asda has launched a new savings feature in its loyalty app which could boost your festive spending power.

The Christmas Saver Cashpot can be found within the Asda Rewards app, and will reward members with a bonus of up to £5 when they transfer 'Asda Pounds' from their existing Cashpot balance.

Here we take a closer look at how much you can earn through the scheme, how to use Asda Rewards and how it compares with other Christmas savings offers.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How does Asda Rewards' Christmas saver work?

Asda Rewards is an app-only loyalty programme that allows shoppers to earn cashback in the form of ‘Asda Pounds’ on their shopping when buying certain products.

Any Asda Pounds in your Cashpot can then be converted into vouchers to use in-store or online.

In the run-up to Christmas, Asda Rewards has launched a separate Christmas Saver Cashpot, which you can transfer savings from your regular Cashpot into as many times as you like, up to the value of £300.

The biggest incentive to do this is the cash bonus Asda will pay you for doing so. It's not hugely generous - you'll get between £1 for a £10-19 transfer and a fiver if you move over £40 or more - but it's better than nothing, and could also be helpful if you're trying to budget in the run-up to the big day.

Amount transferred into Christmas Saver Cashpot Cash bonus £10-£19 £1 £20-£24 £2 £25-£39 £3 £40+ £5

When do you receive the bonus?

Your cash bonus will be added to your Christmas Saver Cashpot between November 20 and November 24.

Then, provided you have at least £1 in there, you can convert your balance into vouchers (max value £100), which can be spent in store or online between November 24 and December 31.

You can find out more and apply at Asda.com .

Find out more: loyalty cards compared

How can you earn Asda Pounds?

There are several ways to earn Asda Pounds in your Asda Rewards app.

In-app and milestone missions

In-app missions change depending on promotions. For example, the fruit and veg mission awards shoppers with £1.50 in their cashpot when purchasing any 10 items of fruit and veg.

A milestone mission awards you for reaching set spending targets.

Star products

There are more than 400 available across own-brand and branded lines, and these are highlighted in-store. Buying a Star Product will result in 10% of the price being put into the cashpot.

Asda Money Cashback Credit Card

Last year the supermarket launched its own cashback credit card with Jaja Finance.

The Asda Money Credit Card offers 1% cashback in Asda Pounds when you use it to buy groceries, fuel and other Asda services including travel insurance, and 0.3% in cashback on purchases made elsewhere.

The card has no annual fee and a representative of 25.9% (variable), and there is currently an introductory offer for new customers where your cashback rate is boosted to 5% in Asda for the first 90 days.

Credit card service provided by Experian Experian is providing a service to Which? readers to help you compare credit card deals from brands on its panel of lenders. When you enter your details, the results you're offered may differ from those featured in our guides, as not all providers and products are available through Experian. In addition, your results will be based on the information you provide to Experian and its own eligibility calculations, so may not include every available deal.

How does the Christmas savings offer compare to Tesco's version?

Asda is not the only supermarket to have a Christmas savings feature through its loyalty scheme.

Tesco has a Clubcard Christmas Saver scheme that will reward you with bonus vouchers if you 'top up' your account.

When you sign up to Tesco Clubcard you’ll be given the option to become a Clubcard Christmas Saver. If you’re already a member you can opt in online under ‘voucher schemes’.

Tesco will look after vouchers you collect when shopping throughout the year and send them all through in November.

You can earn more by topping up your account up to a maximum of £360, and Tesco will reward you with a 'bonus voucher' of up to £12 (see below). Top ups can be done at customer service desks in large stores or at the main checkout in Tesco Express stores.

You’ll need to enrol before October 18 to receive your savings in November.

Clubcard vouchers and top-up vouchers are valid for two years, and bonus vouchers are valid for two months.

Top-up amount Bonus awarded £25 £1.50 £50 £3 £100 £6 £200 £12

Any topped-up money is held in a trust managed by independent trustees in a separate bank account, according to Tesco.

Find out more: how to spend less at the supermarket

What about other supermarkets?

Last year both Morrisons and Nectar had their own Christmas schemes where shoppers could earn bonus vouchers on festive purchases.

The Morrisons Christmas Collector was a five-week scheme for members of its loyalty programme where shoppers were awarded a bonus voucher if they met spending criteria each week.

The Nectar Count up to Christmas allowed members to earn extra points from October to December when they hit their personalised spending targets.

Neither of these schemes have yet been relaunched for 2023, but we’ve contacted the retailers and will update this story if and when they launch again.

Find out more: best and worst supermarkets compared

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665 and is an Introducer Appointed Representative of the following: 1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home, travel, pet, van and temporary insurance products (FRN 610689). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel and pet insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN 656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts. LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386. 3.Which? are an Introducer Appointer Representative of Optimise Media Limited (FRN 313408), for the introduction of HSBC Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide credit brokering activity. Optimise Media is registered in England and Wales to Exchange Street Buildings, 35-37 Exchange Street, Norwich, England, NR2 1DP and company number 04455319. We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer.