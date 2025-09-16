Asda launches new meal deal - how does it compare?

Asda has launched a new meal deal costing £3.74 for all - regardless of whether you are signed up to its Asda Reward loyalty scheme or not.

The meal deal replaces the existing 3 for 2 deal at Asda's Food to Go counters, which previously cost between £3 and £5, and will be available in store and online.

Here, Which? takes a look at what the new meal deal offers and how it compares to other supermarket lunch offers.

What’s included in Asda’s meal deal?

Asda’s meal deal - like the majority of supermarket lunch offerings - consists of a main, a snack and a drink.

Customers can choose from a range of over 690 'to go' food products, which include 132 main courses, 336 snacks, and 222 drinks across own-brand and branded items.

The main can be sandwiches, wraps, pasta, and salads. Snacks include crisps, chocolate, cereal bars, and yoghurts.

Asda's meal deal will be available across all UK Asda stores from today 17 September.

How much could you save?

Asda says the deal will save customers up to 50% in comparison to buying the items individually.

For example, a Chicken and Bacon Triple Wrap (£3.12), Asda Toffee Apple Slices (£1.48) and Starbucks Grande Cup (£2.78) would set you back £7.38 separately, but under Asda's meal deal, it will save you £3.64.

Meal deal price rises

Over the last few years, supermarkets have been increasing the price of their meal deal offerings.

Tesco's meal deal recently increased from £3.60 to £3.85 with a Clubcard, and from £4 to £4.25 without. This price hike makes it one of the most expensive options available. The deal had been £3 for a decade before its first increase in 2022, when inflation hit a 40-year high.

Sainsbury's also raised the price of both its standard and premium meal deals. In June, the standard lunchtime deal went from £3.75 to £3.95 for all customers. This month, its premium deal increased from £5 to £5.50.

How does Asda's meal deal compare?

Right now, Asda currently offers the most competitive lunch deal among major UK supermarkets open to all.

Co-op and Morrisons have cheaper deals (£3.50), but you need to be part of their loyalty scheme to access the cheaper price or pay 50p more.

Here we've listed supermarket and convenience-store lunch meal deals, as well as how much they cost, and what's included:

Shop Price Includes Asda £3.74 A main, a snack, and a drink Co-Op £3.50 with Co-op membership, £4 without A main, a snack, and a drink Morrisons £3.50 with a More card, £4 without A main, a snack, and a drink Sainsbury's £3.95 for the Standard range

£5.50 for the Premium range A main, a snack, and a drink Waitrose £5 A main, a snack, and a drink Tesco £3.85 with a Clubcard, £4.25 without on the Standard range

£5.50 with a Clubcard, £6 without on the Premium range A main, a snack, and a drink

Prices accurate as of 16 September 2025

No loyalty scheme restrictions

Asda's revamped meal deal charges one price for all - regardless of whether you are signed up to its Asda Reward loyalty scheme or not.

This is in contrast to Sainsbury's, Tesco, Morrisons and Co-op, which offer a cheaper price to those who are signed up to their loyalty scheme.

Loyalty schemes are typically easy to sign up to, but Which? is concerned that those who can't because of their age, lack of address or digital access are missing out on cheaper prices.

We believe the lower prices offered by loyalty schemes should be available to those not eligible to sign up – and we're calling on retailers to find a solution.