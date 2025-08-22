Tesco hikes meal deal prices – is it still good value for lunch?

Tesco has increased the prices of its standard and premium meal deals for Clubcard and non-Clubcard customers.

Its standard lunchtime meal deal has gone up from £3.60 to £3.85 with a Clubcard, and from £4 to £4.25 for those without the loyalty card.

The price of the Tesco premium meal deal is also more expensive, at £5.50 (up from £5) with a Clubcard, and £6 (up from £5.50) for those without.

With under-18s unable to access Clubcard prices, the changes could hit young people and students returning to work, school or college in the coming weeks.

Here, Which? takes a look at why prices are rising, how Tesco's meal deal compares to other supermarket lunch offers, and provides tips on how to make the most of meal deals.

Why are prices rising?

Tesco's lunchtime meal deal is widely popular across the UK and was priced at £3 for 10 years before rising in 2022 when inflation reached a record 40-year high.

Tesco's hike follows Sainsbury's, which put its meal deal offer up from £3.75 to £3.95 in June. However, the Sainsbury's meal deal is the same price for customers whether they have the Nectar loyalty card or not.

Food inflation has been persistent over the past few years and is back on the rise. The latest inflation figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose 4.9% in the year to July, and this is estimated to keep climbing.

So why is inflation so high? Prices for feed, fertiliser and fuel – which are all needed to produce food and drink – rose dramatically due to the war in Ukraine.

Poor harvests in Europe and North and West Africa may also have had an effect. For example, the production of cocoa and sugar has been hit by poor weather, disease and a decline in the number of farmers.

More recently, supermarkets have blamed increases in employers' National Insurance Contributions and the minimum wage on price pressures.

Where can you get the cheapest supermarket lunch?

Tesco said around 80% of its customers use a Clubcard when buying a lunchtime meal deal, and it remains ‘great value’ with some lunch combinations costing more £8 if bought separately.

But the latest price hike makes Tesco's meal deal one of the most expensive compared to other supermarkets and major convenience stores.

Here we've listed supermarket and convenience-store lunch meal deals, with links to the retailers' websites that provide more details.

Shop Price Includes Asda £3 to £5 (3 for 2) It's 3 for 2, so you get the cheapest item free and it covers all lunchtime fridge items Co-Op £3.50 with Co-op membership, £4 without A main, a snack, and a drink Morrisons £3.50 with a More card, £4 without A main, a snack, and a drink Sainsbury's £3.95 for the Standard range

£5 for the Premium range A main, a snack, and a drink Waitrose

£5

A main, a snack, and a drink Tesco £3.85 with a Clubcard, £4.25 without on the Standard range

£5.50 with a Clubcard, £6 without on the Premium range A main, a snack, and a drink

Prices and details accurate as of 22 August 2025

Find out more: loyalty schemes compared

Loyalty schemes offer savings – for some

Tesco's changes highlight how loyalty cards, which offer special prices to members, can offer significant savings.

However, Tesco, like Morrisons, does not allow under-18s to access its scheme, which means they could miss out on the lower prices.

Co-op allows over-16s to get their own card and under-16s to access its loyalty prices if they have a card purchased by a parent.

Which? is concerned that certain groups of people are now excluded from accessing lower prices at some major supermarkets on the basis of their age, lack of address or level of digital access.

We believe the lower prices offered by loyalty schemes should be available to those not eligible to sign up – and we're calling on retailers to find a solution.

Find out more: Morrisons More loyalty scheme change excludes teenagers from lower prices

4 tips to make the most of your meal deal

Supermarket meal deals can be a great, convenient option for a quick lunch, but with price rises over the past few years they may not be the most cost-effective option anymore. Here's how you can make the most of them and save money.

1. Pick the most expensive items

This is the golden rule of meal deals. To get the best value, choose the highest-priced sandwich, snack, and drink that are included.

For example, a premium sandwich, a large smoothie, and a branded chocolate bar will give you a much bigger saving than a basic sandwich, crisps, and a bottle of water.

2. Save items for later

If you're popping into your local store to grab a drink, you might want to consider upgrading to a meal deal instead. You don’t have to eat it there and then, you can save the other items for later in the week.

For example, a 300ml Innocent Super Smoothie would set you back £2.50 if you buy it on its own at Tesco. But by paying an extra £1.35, you could add a main and a snack.

Find out more: how to spend less at the supermarket

3. Calculate the individual price

Before you grab a meal deal, quickly check the price of the items separately. Sometimes, buying a cheaper sandwich and drink can cost less than the meal deal price.

For example, you can get a 1L Volvic Natural Bottled Mineral Still Water for 90p. Pair this with a cheese & onion sandwich for £1.50, and pineapple chunks for £1.40 or an egg protein pot for £1.30, and it works out cheaper at £3.70 or £3.80 respectively.

4. Look beyond meal deals

While not all shops offer a lunchtime meal deal, some sell cheaper food overall.

For example, Aldi doesn't offer a meal deal, but sells egg and cress sandwiches for £1.29, a popcorn share pack for 99p and milkshakes for 89p – meaning you could create your own 'meal deal' for £3.17, which is cheaper than all the offers in our table.

And if you know what time of day your local store tends to reduce its sandwiches, it's worth stocking up, as they can be eaten until their use-by date later in the week.