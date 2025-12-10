10 deals we spotted on some of our favourite Christmas gifts

We've had our experts weigh in on great Christmas gift ideas for people from all walks of life, but we're also here to help you save money doing so.

'Tis the season of sales and gift shopping, but sometimes it can be hard to tell what's a deal and what's a dud.

We've found real deals on several of our favourite stocking stuffers and pressies, including pieces of tech, a handy kitchen accessory, socks, whisky and more.

Best Christmas gift deals

Ugreen Nexode 35W fast charger

*Average price in the last six months: £14.34 Cheapest price in the last six months: £13.29

I bought this myself and it's brilliant – super compact, feels solid and good quality, and charges my phone faster than ever. Look out for discounts – it's often on sale for a little over £10. Paul Lester Which? technology content editor

Right now, you can pick up this compact 30W USB-C charger for slightly more than a tenner. It's great if you need a stocking stuffer for someone whose phone is always on low battery, or for someone who needs a tiny yet mighty charger they can pack in a bag.

It doesn't include a cable, so you might also want to gift them one.

Microplane Grater

*Average price in the last six months: £20.95 Cheapest price in the last six months: £14.76

I was given a Microplane grater as a Christmas gift, and it's such a game-changer. It makes zesting citrus fruits for baking so much quicker and easier, and is also perfect for a quick dash of parmesan on your pasta. I never would have thought to ask for it, but I couldn't do without it now. Jessica Carson Which? editor

If they're looking for quick and easy ways to elevate dishes, a fine grating of spices or cheese can be a big boost. This grater is also 'grate' for ultra-fine sprinklings of citrus, garlic, ginger and more.

While it's dishwasher-safe, Microplane recommends handwashing to ensure the blades stay sharp.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

*Average price in the last six months: £22.35 Cheapest price in the last six months: £18.92

It's my go-to for mixing whisky cocktails. It costs about the same as a bottle of Jim Beam, but the difference in taste is astounding. You can also find great bargains on it from supermarkets – sometimes even as low as £18 a bottle with a Tesco Clubcard. Lars Stannard Which? writer

This is a great-value whisky that's good for mixing or sipping on its own.

It's aged for four to eight years in new American Oak barrels in Kentucky before being shipped to the UK.

Darn Tough Light Hiker Socks

*Average price in the last six months: £31.62 Cheapest price in the last six months: £24.95

They aren't cheap for socks, but we like them because even if you do get a hole in them, Darn Tough offers a lifetime guarantee. These are great for hiking and made of a thinner material for walks on nicer days.

While we spotted a few pairs on sale, some styles may cost more.

Loop Experience 2 earplugs

*Average price in the last six months: £29.95 Cheapest price in the last six months: £23.96

I was recommended these for Glastonbury this year by friends who had used them before. They were great. I could still hear the music (bass and high notes) very well, but they helped reduce the volume of the festival speakers. They're pretty comfortable, and I'd recommend the loop link (which I regret not getting) as they could fall out. Ben Stevenson Which? research executive

If they love loud gigs, picking up a pair of these and a ticket to one of their favourite bands makes a great gift.

These are Loop's 'experience' model of earplugs, meaning they're engineered to help protect their hearing during shows without drowning out all the music as other pairs might.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro

*Average price in the last six months: £63.37 Cheapest price in the last six months: £44.99

The most advanced fitness trackers can go for well over £100, but you can get a solid device for half this price. Avoid anything super cheap; we’ve previously tested fitness trackers for as little as £2 that failed our privacy and security tests. Many fitness trackers can measure more than 100 sports, so make sure your new one can track your favourites. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher and writer

Whether they're a gym rat or just looking to get more exercise, a fitness tracker may help them achieve their goals. This Xiaomi Smart Band may seem a bit more basic than other models, but it can still do lots. They will be able to track more than 150 different activities or sports.

If you were thinking of gifting one this Christmas, now is a great time to pick up this fitness tracker bargain.

Read our full Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review.

A Which? Full access membership

*Average price: £99 Cheapest price in the last six months: £49.50 for the first year

This is the only time we'll be biased – but it's for good reason. Until 21 December 2025, you can gift a Which? Full membership for nearly half price.

Recipients will have access to all of our online reviews, copies of our magazines delivered to their door and can utilise our member services for personalised buying advice.

Our subscriptions to Which? Money, Gardening, Tech, and Travel also have a discount: you can get a year's subscription for £36.75 until 8 January.

Find out more about what each membership plan entails here.

Dreamland Herringbone Pattern Heated Throw

*Average price in the last six months: £83.80 Cheapest price in the last six months: £59.99

If they're looking to warm up on a chilly evening, a heated throw is perfect. This Dreamland one is snuggly, and the long cord lets them stay cosy wherever they like to relax. Jonny Martin Which? writer

You can grab this snug, stylish, and (most importantly) soft, heated throw at a discount this Christmas. It will keep your recipient warm during the winter, especially if they live with someone who fights over the thermostat.

Currently, the best deal is on the mustard-coloured throw. Other colours will cost slightly more.

You can read our full verdict on this throw in our guide on the best electric blankets.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds

*Average price in the last six months: £225.45 Cheapest price in the last six months: £159

If you're gifting a set of earbuds with a punchy sound for the gym, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are just the ticket, with stability bands to keep them extra secure during intense activity. Callum Pears Which? writer and researcher

Noise-cancelling headphones are great for music lovers, audiobook listeners, commuters or anyone who needs a bit of silence. Right now, you can buy these headphones at the lowest price we've seen.

However, before buying, we'd recommend finding out whether they prefer over-ear or in-ear headphones.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra review to see how they hold up against other models.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

*Average price in the last six months: £264.06 Cheapest price in the last six months: £199

It's not cheap, but I wouldn't use anything else on my curly, frizzy hair. Most hairdryers leave me looking like a frizzball, but not this one. It's light enough that I was still able to use it when I fractured my arm. Fran Roberts-Thornton Which? senior writer and researcher

You can snag this coveted piece of kit for its cheapest-ever price. It will be a fantastic and premium gift. Watch out, though, as you might be tempted to buy it for yourself.

This deal comes with three attachments: the styling concentrator, the flyaway attachment and a gentle air attachment.

Read our full review of the Dyson Supersonic in our guide on the best hair dryers.

