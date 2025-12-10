10 deals we spotted on some of our favourite Christmas gifts

Give everyone super-useful advice, up to 50% off
We've had our experts weigh in on great Christmas gift ideas for people from all walks of life, but we're also here to help you save money doing so.
'Tis the season of sales and gift shopping, but sometimes it can be hard to tell what's a deal and what's a dud.
We've found real deals on several of our favourite stocking stuffers and pressies, including pieces of tech, a handy kitchen accessory, socks, whisky and more.
* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.
*Average price in the last six months: £14.34 Cheapest price in the last six months: £13.29
Right now, you can pick up this compact 30W USB-C charger for slightly more than a tenner. It's great if you need a stocking stuffer for someone whose phone is always on low battery, or for someone who needs a tiny yet mighty charger they can pack in a bag.
It doesn't include a cable, so you might also want to gift them one.
*Average price in the last six months: £20.95 Cheapest price in the last six months: £14.76
If they're looking for quick and easy ways to elevate dishes, a fine grating of spices or cheese can be a big boost. This grater is also 'grate' for ultra-fine sprinklings of citrus, garlic, ginger and more.
While it's dishwasher-safe, Microplane recommends handwashing to ensure the blades stay sharp.
*Average price in the last six months: £22.35 Cheapest price in the last six months: £18.92
This is a great-value whisky that's good for mixing or sipping on its own.
It's aged for four to eight years in new American Oak barrels in Kentucky before being shipped to the UK.
*Average price in the last six months: £31.62 Cheapest price in the last six months: £24.95
They aren't cheap for socks, but we like them because even if you do get a hole in them, Darn Tough offers a lifetime guarantee. These are great for hiking and made of a thinner material for walks on nicer days.
While we spotted a few pairs on sale, some styles may cost more.
*Average price in the last six months: £29.95 Cheapest price in the last six months: £23.96
If they love loud gigs, picking up a pair of these and a ticket to one of their favourite bands makes a great gift.
These are Loop's 'experience' model of earplugs, meaning they're engineered to help protect their hearing during shows without drowning out all the music as other pairs might.
*Average price in the last six months: £63.37 Cheapest price in the last six months: £44.99
Whether they're a gym rat or just looking to get more exercise, a fitness tracker may help them achieve their goals. This Xiaomi Smart Band may seem a bit more basic than other models, but it can still do lots. They will be able to track more than 150 different activities or sports.
If you were thinking of gifting one this Christmas, now is a great time to pick up this fitness tracker bargain.
Read our full Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro review.
*Average price: £99 Cheapest price in the last six months: £49.50 for the first year
This is the only time we'll be biased – but it's for good reason. Until 21 December 2025, you can gift a Which? Full membership for nearly half price.
Recipients will have access to all of our online reviews, copies of our magazines delivered to their door and can utilise our member services for personalised buying advice.
Our subscriptions to Which? Money, Gardening, Tech, and Travel also have a discount: you can get a year's subscription for £36.75 until 8 January.
By gifting a subscription, you'll be supporting our charitable mission to protect UK consumers.
Find out more about what each membership plan entails here.
*Average price in the last six months: £83.80 Cheapest price in the last six months: £59.99
You can grab this snug, stylish, and (most importantly) soft, heated throw at a discount this Christmas. It will keep your recipient warm during the winter, especially if they live with someone who fights over the thermostat.
Currently, the best deal is on the mustard-coloured throw. Other colours will cost slightly more.
You can read our full verdict on this throw in our guide on the best electric blankets.
*Average price in the last six months: £225.45 Cheapest price in the last six months: £159
Noise-cancelling headphones are great for music lovers, audiobook listeners, commuters or anyone who needs a bit of silence. Right now, you can buy these headphones at the lowest price we've seen.
However, before buying, we'd recommend finding out whether they prefer over-ear or in-ear headphones.
Read our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra review to see how they hold up against other models.
*Average price in the last six months: £264.06 Cheapest price in the last six months: £199
You can snag this coveted piece of kit for its cheapest-ever price. It will be a fantastic and premium gift. Watch out, though, as you might be tempted to buy it for yourself.
This deal comes with three attachments: the styling concentrator, the flyaway attachment and a gentle air attachment.
Read our full review of the Dyson Supersonic in our guide on the best hair dryers.
