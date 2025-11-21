Best deals for people who are always cold

If you’re someone who really feels the cold – the first to reach for a blanket or turn on the heating – there are plenty of products that can help you stay cosy without cranking up your energy bill.

In fact, we’ve spotted top deals on electric blankets, heaters, hot drink makers and more – including some at their lowest-ever prices – and with peak buying season in full swing, it’s a great moment to snap up a bargain.

We've also tested all of the products, and while we would never recommend a deal on a dud, you'll need to sign up or log in, to find out exactly how well they performed.

Jump straight to the deals: Electric blanket deals | Heated throw deals | Electric heater deals | Hot drink maker deals | Travel mug deals | Duvet deals | Foot spa deals

Want to make the most of the Black Friday sales? Take a look at our picks on the best Black Friday deals and read our expert advice

Sign up for our Deals newsletter Grab genuine bargains using our expert tips in the monthly Deals newsletter Sign up

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best electric blanket deals

Our pick: Zanussi ZEDB7002 Electric Blanket

Average price in the past six months: £54.99 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £39.99

We like: Separate heating zones for body and feet

We don't like: Straps can be a bit fiddly

Electric blankets can be an easy way to keep your bed toasty this winter, and we've spotted this Zanussi model at a competitive price.

It offers nine temperature settings, and if your feet tend to feel colder at night, you can set a higher heat level for that area thanks to its separate foot-warming zone.

If you need a different fit, it’s also available in single, double and king sizes.

How evenly did it heat up? Is it comfortable? Read our guide on the best electric blankets to find out.

Compare prices on a double size below:

Another bargain: Snuggledown Intelligent Heated Underblanket

Average price in the past six months: £94.89 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £79.50

We like: Separate heating zones for body and feet

We don't like: Not the cheapest option

Like the electric blanket above, this one from Snuggledown also has nine heating settings and two separate heating zones for body and feet.

It's a bit more expensive, but does that translate into better performance? Which? members can read our reviews to find out.

This one comes in more sizes though; you can get it in single, double, king, or super king.

Find out how this one compares to cheaper options in our best electric blankets guide.

The best deal is on a king size. Pick it up below:

Best heated throw deals

Our pick: Dreamland Nap Time Intelliheat Warming Blanket

Average price in the past six months: £94.94 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £59.99

We like: Very, very long cable

We don't like: Its 160cm x 120cm size may feel a little small if you’re tall

This heated throw has a fuzzy sherpa interior that's bound to keep you cosy on those cold winter days at home. It also has a 4.9metre-long cable, meaning you won't need to be tethered close to any outlets. Just don't get tangled up in the lead.

It's got six heat settings, and you can often find good deals on it. It also comes in a few different colours, although some styles may cost more.

Read our reviews on the best heated throws to see how it holds up against other models. Compare prices below:

Our experts have shared their favourite cheap and easy ways to keep warm this winter

Another bargain: Dreamland Herringbone Pattern Heated Throw

Average price in the past six months: £83.75 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £59.99

We like: Comes with a two-year guarantee

We don't like: One size only (160cm x 120cm)

For those who don’t need the extra-long lead on the model above, this version offers a cord that’s over a metre shorter, coming in at a still ample 369cm.

Like the other Dreamland throw, it has six heat settings, but uses a different blanket material and doesn't have a sherpa lining.

It comes in four colours — navy, emerald, mustard and grey — and you may find an even better bargain depending on which shade you choose.

Is there any difference between each Dreamland model? Find out in our reviews of the best heated throws.

The best deal is currently on the mustard-coloured throw. Compare prices below:

Best electric heater deals

Our pick: DeLonghi HSX2320 convector heater

Average price in the past six months: £70.37 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £42.99

We like: It has a variable thermostat

We don't like: Only has preset thermostat options, rather than specific degrees

When you need a quick boost of warmth, an electric heater can be one of the simplest solutions.

This DeLonghi model lets you choose from six heat levels, rather than setting an exact temperature. The setup is easy, too – just plug it in to start using it.

While it's not at its lowest-ever price, this is still a solid deal.

Read our full verdict on the Delonghi HSX2320 in our guide on the best electric heaters. Compare prices below:

If you want an oil-filled model: DeLonghi Dragon 4 Oil Filled Radiator TRDX41025E

Average price in the past six months: £223.39 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £108.60

We like: Doesn't use too much energy

We don't like: Not the easiest to lift – weighs 18.8kg

This is the only electric heater we tested that can be programmed to run on a weekly schedule rather than a daily one, making it useful if you want something you can set and forget.

It’s a good option if you want to maintain a steady background warmth in a chilly room or in an outbuilding or garage over winter.

While it’s not at its lowest-ever price, this is still the best current offer on our tested oil-filled radiators.

Read our review on the best oil-filled radiators to see how well this model performed.

Best hot drink maker deals

Best milk frother deal: Melitta Creamio II Milk Frother

Average price in the past six months: £58.57 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £45.99

We like: Runs quietly

We don't like: A bit fiddly to clean

If the chilly weather has you drinking more coffee, a milk frother can add an easy touch of luxury to your morning cuppa.

You can froth up to 150ml of any milk, or heat up to 300ml. There are only two settings on it – heating and frothing – making it simple to use.

How well does it froth milk? Read our review of the best milk frothers to learn more. Pick one up below:

Best luxury hot chocolate revealed for 2025: Our panel of hot-chocolate fans blind-tasted the blends from big-name brands

Best travel mug deal

Contigo West Loop Autoseal Travel Mug

Average price in the past six months: £23.48 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £18.19

We like: Auto-locking button should prevent unwanted spills

We don't like: You'll need to hold it down in order to sip out of it

A hot drink is one of the simplest ways to stay warm on the go — and a good travel mug can make all the difference.

This travel mug will help you keep your hot drinks warmer for longer, and its auto-sealing feature will give you peace of mind about accidental spills. It's also dishwasher safe.

How well does it retain heat? Read our reviews on the best travel mugs and reusable coffee cups to find out. Pick one up below:

Best duvet deal

Fogarty Extra Toasty 13.5 Tog Duvet

Average price in the past six months: £21 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £21

We like: Machine washable

We don't like: Not ideal for year-round use

This isn’t technically a deal, but as one of the cheapest duvets we tested, it still offers very good value for money.

Starting from just £25 for a double, it’s an affordable way to stay cosy on cold winter nights without putting too much strain on your budget.

It’s made from hollowfibre – the same material used in most anti-allergy bedding – which may be helpful if you’re sensitive to down or dust mites.

Wondering whether something this inexpensive can still be comfortable? Find out in our reviews of the best duvets. You can pick one up below:

If down doesn't agree with you, here's how to buy the best hypoallergenic and anti-allergy pillows

Rio Deluxe Footspa and Massager

Average price in the past six months: £47.37 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £44.99

We like: Handy carrying handle

We don't like: No temperature controls

Sometimes thick socks aren’t enough. If your feet feel permanently chilly, a heated foot spa can warm them up quickly – and you’ll get a relaxing massage at the same time.

If you're someone who finds the motorised rollers on other foot spas ticklish, this may be a good choice for you. There are still massage rollers, but you'll need to shuffle your feet around to use them. As this can cause spills, we'd recommend not over-filling it.

It doesn't have temperature options, but there is a keep-warm setting. While it’s not the biggest saving in this round-up, we think this foot spa still offers solid value for the price.

Read our review of the best foot spas, or compare prices below:

Worried about power usage this winter? Here are 5 little energy guzzlers that could be costing you big