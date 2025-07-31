Best deals in the August sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for August.

This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air conditioner | Air fryer | Broadband | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy S25+

*Average price in the past six months: £934. Cheapest price in the past six months: £799

Snapdragon 8 Elite processor chipset with 12GB of Ram

6.7-inch display

Three rear camera lenses

We like: Impressive processor

We don’t like: Face recognition can be fooled

This is Samsung’s supersized version of the Galaxy S25 and the successor to the Galaxy S24+. The display has stayed the same; a 6.7-inch display with 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate that can achieve an incredible high brightness level.

It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of Ram, rather than the Exynos 2400 in the previous series and this new processor is equipped to run new AI features as part of the expanding Galaxy AI.

Check discounted Sim-free prices below, compare the best contract deals and read our expert Samsung Galaxy S25+ review for more details.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best laptop deals

Dell 14-inch Inspiron 5441

*Average price in the past six months: £649. Cheapest price in the past six months: £579

Snapdragon X Plus (X1P42100) processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Impressive specs for the price

We don't like: Casing doesn’t feel overly robust

This 14-inch laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB of Ram and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). There are also plenty of ports, with one full-sized USB, two smaller Thunderbolt 4 ports (also used for charging), plus an HDMI and 3.5mm combo audio jack.

However, bear in mind that Snapdragon X processors, first launching in June 2024, have many pros but are also ARM-based (like Macs), unlike traditional x86 with Intel/AMD processors. This means if you connect any older devices to your laptop (like an ageing printer), you need to check that device's manufacturer offers drivers that support ARM-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Dell 14-inch Inspiron 5441 review to see how it performs in our extensive tests.

You can currently find it discounted direct from Dell for £579, or at its full (but still competitive) £649 price from Amazon .

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

Best air conditioner deal

Homcom 9000 BTU

*Average price in the past six months: £255. Cheapest price in the past six months: £240

Weighs 22.4kg

Dimensions (H x W x D) 69.5 x 31.6 x 31.6cm

9,000 BTU

We like: Easy to install and move around

We don't like: No smartphone connectivity

Due to the recent hot weather, we've seen lots of air conditioners out of stock at major retailers.

This Homecom, our top pick, is currently out of stock, but if you sign up to stock alerts through our pricing engine below, you will be alerted when it's on sale again.

It might be worth the wait, because this air conditioner is usually available for around the £230 mark.

It comes with a kit to cover the gap where you place the window nozzle to prevent more warm air coming into the room. Overall, installation is straightforward too. The instructions are clear and comprehensive, and the remote control is good.

Discover whether the Homcom 9000 BTU is both cheap and cheerful.

Browse more of the best air conditioner deals .

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB

*Average price in the past six months: £594. Cheapest price in the past six months: £408

12.3-inch screen

1,600 x 2,560-pixel resolution

Runs the Android operating system

We like: The large battery

We didn't like: It will struggle with more demanding apps and software

This 12.3-inch Android tablet is essentially a cheaper version of the flagship Samsung S9 range from 2023. While some specs are less impressive, this is still a high-end device.

The massive screen’s resolution is 1,600 x 2,560 - which is far sharper than HD, and it shows. It comes with 128GB of storage, which drops to just shy of 100GB with the operating system and built-in apps. This can be expanded with a microSD card.

There's also a substantial eight-core processor backed up by a beefy 8GB Ram.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab FE+ 128GB review to find out more about what it's like to use.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best air fryer deal

Philips 3000 Series NA342/09

* Average price in the past six months: £170. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100

We like: It has a viewing window

We don't like: The full instructions are download-only

This single-drawer basket-type air fryer has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, along with 12 presets covering everything from frozen fries to dehydrated fruits and keep warm.

Settings range from as low as 40°C for cooking, and up to 24 hours for dehydration and fermentation.

It comes with Philips' patented RapidAir Plus technology, with a unique star-shaped design. The brand claims this circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out to create tasty homemade meals.

Find out more about this versatile fryer in our full Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 review.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB5K330GSFC

* Average price in the past six months: £994. Cheapest price in the past six months: £799

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Black finish

We like: It's not as deep as some for easier access

We don’t like: Inflexible shelf positioning

This is a black freestanding fridge freezer positioned at the higher end of the Hisense range. The fridge and freezer space is split 65/35. The fridge has four shelves, three door racks and two drawers, while the freezer below has three drawers.

With a depth of 60cm, Hisense claims this fridge freezer is designed to ‘fit into almost any kitchen space without compromising your overall kitchen design’. That could be handy if you have a small kitchen.

The fast-freeze function speeds up the freezing process by lowering the temperature to -28°C and circulating cold air. This helps maximise the preservation of vitamins and nutrients in food. The fridge has a matching super-cool function.

To discover if there are any drawbacks to this fridge freezer, read our full Hisense RB5K330GSFC review.

For more discounts on fridge freezers, freestanding, integrated and American, see our fridge freezer deals.

Best broadband deal

Hyperoptic Fibre

150Mb Fibre Broadband only

£23.99/month, 24-month contract

We like: It's a great value deal

We don't like: Increases to £26.99 from 1 April 2026

Hyperoptic is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.

Read our Hyperoptic Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.

Compare broadband deals Use Which? to search for faster, more reliable broadband services.

Best mattress deal

EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress

Double

Pocket sprung

We like: It's easy to turn over on

We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, no trial night offer

EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.

The foam layers won't suck you in, and it's easy to turn over on so great news if you take a while to settle at night. It's also breathable, so if you do tend to sweat or suffer from hot flushes the cover does a good job of wicking away moisture.

Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.

Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £539 at EZE .

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

Bosch WGG254Z0GB

*Average price in the past six months: £569.16. Cheapest price in the past six months: £429

Freestanding

10kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Energy and water efficient

We don't like: A few usability niggles

There are 12 different washing programs on this Bosch washing machine, including options for sportswear or clothes with particularly heaving staining. And if you forget to add an item, it's easy to use the Reload function to pop it in after the wash has started.

We were impressed with how well the control panel is laid out, and it's also easy to follow the program stages on the LCD display.

It doesn't use an excessive amount of water or energy for a larger machine, so shouldn't inflate your monthly bills.

Read the full Bosch WGG254Z0GB review to see if it's good enough to be a Best Buy.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals .

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB

* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £324.99

Bagless and cordless handstick vacuum cleaner

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.5kg

We like: A versatile cleaner

We don't like: Not the quietest during use

This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.

Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool.

Although we haven't tested it, there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.

To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

August sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

