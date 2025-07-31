Best deals in the August sales, revealed by Which?

Sign up for our Deals newsletter
Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances for August.
This deals round-up only features products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.
Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.
* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.
*Average price in the past six months: £934. Cheapest price in the past six months: £799
We like: Impressive processor
We don’t like: Face recognition can be fooled
This is Samsung’s supersized version of the Galaxy S25 and the successor to the Galaxy S24+. The display has stayed the same; a 6.7-inch display with 3,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate that can achieve an incredible high brightness level.
It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB of Ram, rather than the Exynos 2400 in the previous series and this new processor is equipped to run new AI features as part of the expanding Galaxy AI.
Check discounted Sim-free prices below, compare the best contract deals and read our expert Samsung Galaxy S25+ review for more details.
For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.
For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £649. Cheapest price in the past six months: £579
We like: Impressive specs for the price
We don't like: Casing doesn’t feel overly robust
This 14-inch laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB of Ram and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). There are also plenty of ports, with one full-sized USB, two smaller Thunderbolt 4 ports (also used for charging), plus an HDMI and 3.5mm combo audio jack.
However, bear in mind that Snapdragon X processors, first launching in June 2024, have many pros but are also ARM-based (like Macs), unlike traditional x86 with Intel/AMD processors. This means if you connect any older devices to your laptop (like an ageing printer), you need to check that device's manufacturer offers drivers that support ARM-based processors on Windows.
Read our full Dell 14-inch Inspiron 5441 review to see how it performs in our extensive tests.
You can currently find it discounted direct from Dell for £579, or at its full (but still competitive) £649 price from Amazon.
To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £255. Cheapest price in the past six months: £240
We like: Easy to install and move around
We don't like: No smartphone connectivity
Due to the recent hot weather, we've seen lots of air conditioners out of stock at major retailers.
This Homecom, our top pick, is currently out of stock, but if you sign up to stock alerts through our pricing engine below, you will be alerted when it's on sale again.
It might be worth the wait, because this air conditioner is usually available for around the £230 mark.
It comes with a kit to cover the gap where you place the window nozzle to prevent more warm air coming into the room. Overall, installation is straightforward too. The instructions are clear and comprehensive, and the remote control is good.
Discover whether the Homcom 9000 BTU is both cheap and cheerful.
*Average price in the past six months: £594. Cheapest price in the past six months: £408
We like: The large battery
We didn't like: It will struggle with more demanding apps and software
This 12.3-inch Android tablet is essentially a cheaper version of the flagship Samsung S9 range from 2023. While some specs are less impressive, this is still a high-end device.
The massive screen’s resolution is 1,600 x 2,560 - which is far sharper than HD, and it shows. It comes with 128GB of storage, which drops to just shy of 100GB with the operating system and built-in apps. This can be expanded with a microSD card.
There's also a substantial eight-core processor backed up by a beefy 8GB Ram.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab FE+ 128GB review to find out more about what it's like to use.
To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.
* Average price in the past six months: £170. Cheapest price in the past six months: £100
We like: It has a viewing window
We don't like: The full instructions are download-only
This single-drawer basket-type air fryer has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, along with 12 presets covering everything from frozen fries to dehydrated fruits and keep warm.
Settings range from as low as 40°C for cooking, and up to 24 hours for dehydration and fermentation.
It comes with Philips' patented RapidAir Plus technology, with a unique star-shaped design. The brand claims this circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out to create tasty homemade meals.
Find out more about this versatile fryer in our full Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 review.
To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.
* Average price in the past six months: £994. Cheapest price in the past six months: £799
We like: It's not as deep as some for easier access
We don’t like: Inflexible shelf positioning
This is a black freestanding fridge freezer positioned at the higher end of the Hisense range. The fridge and freezer space is split 65/35. The fridge has four shelves, three door racks and two drawers, while the freezer below has three drawers.
With a depth of 60cm, Hisense claims this fridge freezer is designed to ‘fit into almost any kitchen space without compromising your overall kitchen design’. That could be handy if you have a small kitchen.
The fast-freeze function speeds up the freezing process by lowering the temperature to -28°C and circulating cold air. This helps maximise the preservation of vitamins and nutrients in food. The fridge has a matching super-cool function.
To discover if there are any drawbacks to this fridge freezer, read our full Hisense RB5K330GSFC review.
For more discounts on fridge freezers, freestanding, integrated and American, see our fridge freezer deals.
We like: It's a great value deal
We don't like: Increases to £26.99 from 1 April 2026
Hyperoptic is a solid provider with lots of satisfied customers.
Read our Hyperoptic Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.
Check our full round-up of this month's best broadband deals or enter your postcode below to check deals in your area.
We like: It's easy to turn over on
We don't like: The cover isn't removable for washing, no trial night offer
EZE describes this mattress as a hybrid, but the large pocket spring core means we class it as pocket sprung, despite the foam layers.
The foam layers won't suck you in, and it's easy to turn over on so great news if you take a while to settle at night. It's also breathable, so if you do tend to sweat or suffer from hot flushes the cover does a good job of wicking away moisture.
Buy direct from EZE, it's delivered vacuum packed in a box, delivery is free, but there's no trial night offer. You can, however, return it within 14 days of buying as part of distance-selling regulations – just keep the original box.
It comes with a 10-year warranty.
Read our full EZE Hybrid Ultra Mattress review to find out if you'll get a decent night's sleep.
Typically on sale for £599, a double mattress is currently available for £539 at EZE.
See our pick of the best mattress deals.
*Average price in the past six months: £569.16. Cheapest price in the past six months: £429
We like: Energy and water efficient
We don't like: A few usability niggles
There are 12 different washing programs on this Bosch washing machine, including options for sportswear or clothes with particularly heaving staining. And if you forget to add an item, it's easy to use the Reload function to pop it in after the wash has started.
We were impressed with how well the control panel is laid out, and it's also easy to follow the program stages on the LCD display.
It doesn't use an excessive amount of water or energy for a larger machine, so shouldn't inflate your monthly bills.
Read the full Bosch WGG254Z0GB review to see if it's good enough to be a Best Buy.
* Average price in the past six months: £444.19. Cheapest price in the past six months: £324.99
We like: A versatile cleaner
We don't like: Not the quietest during use
This cordless handstick vacuum from Samsung offers five different suction levels and a range of tools to help you tackle a wider range of cleaning tasks than your average stick cleaner.
Like most cordless vacs, it comes with a removable handheld helper for smaller jobs and tight corners. It also comes with a pet tool, a crevice tool and combination tool.
Although we haven't tested it, there’s also a spinning sweeper with disposable wet pads for mopping hard floors, and antibacterial reusable wet pads.
To decide if this is the right stick vac for you read the full Samsung Jet 95 Pro VS20C9547TB review.
See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.
As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.
We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.
After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.
Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.
These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.
If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.
It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.
Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.
Whether you bought a product in store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.
The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.
We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.
Grab genuine bargains and get free tips from our experts by signing up to the monthly Deals newsletter.