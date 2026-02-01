Best deals in the February sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this February.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best dehumidifier deal

Pro Breeze 30L Smart Dehumidifier

Average price in the past six months: £210

Cheapest price in the past six months: £145*

Type: Refrigerant

50 x 38.7 x 29.5cm (H x W x D), 17.1kg

This large capacity dehumidifier can extract water from the air, both at normal room temperature and in colder spaces, and can be controlled by an app. It’s a great option if you have a lot of moisture that you need to get rid of quickly in a situation where being able to control it remotely is helpful.

At 17kg, it’s one of the heaviest dehumidifiers we’ve tested. It’s well suited to staying in one place, but it does come with wheels if you need to move it around your home.

Go to our Pro Breeze 30L Smart Dehumidifier (PB-15-UK) review to see how effective and energy efficient it is.

Best laptop deal

Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)

Average price in the past six months: £589

Cheapest price in the past six months: £429*

Snapdragon X processor (X-X126100)

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Onboard AI

We don't like: Touchpad isn't the best

Asus claims that this mid-range 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is ‘more intelligent, more productive, more secure’. Considering the price, this laptop has an impressive array of features and specifications, including a rapid Snapdragon X-X126100 processor.

It also has a powerful dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), which qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC. This means it can perform certain types of AI-enhanced tasks without the need for an online AI service. Weighing 1.9kg, it’s designed to be used primarily on a desk because that's a substantial weight to carry around in a bag.

That Snapdragon X processor is Arm-based, so you should check that the manufacturers of any peripherals or software you use offers drivers that support Arm-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) review to see how it performed in our extensive tests.

Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £333

Cheapest price in the past six months: £299*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad (2025) is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of Ram, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A36

Average price in the past six months: £364

Cheapest price in the past six months: £279*

6.7-inch screen

Three rear cameras

Durable for the price

We like: Great value

We don't like: Battery life

With a launch price of £399, the Galaxy A36 serves the lower end of the mid-range market but for many will be a more than capable phone.

Just like with the rest of Samsung's most recent phones, you can get seven years of software support here, and the phone is set to receive the company's new One UI 8 update, bringing the software experience up to par with the rest of the range.

Specs-wise, you've got a large 6.7-inch display that uses AMOLED technology for vibrant colours and deep contrast. There's also a triple camera array on the back, which is headlined by a 50Mp sensor.

To know more about this mid-range handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy A36 review.

Best air fryer deal

Tower T17102 Vortx Vizion

Average price in the past six months: £122

Cheapest price in the past six months: £89*

Oven type

Dual cooking zones

32 x 41 x 32cm (H x W x D)

We like: The viewing windows are handy

We don't like: It's heavy

With two cooking compartments and a host of presets for foods, including chips, fish, toast and cake, the Tower Vizion T17102 air fryer could be a cheaper alternative to the popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer.

It comes with two cooking racks, two cooking baskets and two drip trays. Both compartments have glass viewing windows. The maximum capacity for each single drawer is 300g, but the optimal capacity for each is 200g.

Read the full Tower T17102 Vortx Vizion review to find out all about this dual air fryer.

Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £334

Cheapest price in the past six months: £249*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

Best fridge freezer deal

Haier HTW5618DWMG

Average price in the past six months: £708

Cheapest price in the past six months: £499*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Stainless steel

We like: It's easy to use

We don’t like: The fridge is harder to clean than average

This Haier freestanding fridge freezer is designed to accommodate up to 12 bags of groceries.

It has full wi-fi connectivity, allowing you to control essential features via the hOn app on your smartphone or tablet. Key functions include super-cool, fast-freeze, holiday and eco modes.

The fridge offers flexible storage with three shelves (one is adjustable) and a convenient water dispenser. At the bottom, two drawers optimise freshness: the upper drawer provides humidity control for fruits and vegetables, while the lower drawer features customisable temperature settings. The freezer uses an unusual design with two large drawers on telescopic runners, offering smooth, direct access to your frozen items.

Did it impress enough to be named a Best Buy? Read our full Haier HTW5618DWMG review to find out.

Best mattress deal

Eve Original

Average price in the past six months: £510

Cheapest price in the past six months: £318*

Double

Foam

We like: Easy to rotate

We don't like: Mattresses with foam layers can sometimes feel warmer to sleep on

The Eve Original mattress has been around for a while, but it’s back on sale after a brief pause for a design refresh.

It has a 16cm standard polyurethane foam core, on top of which sits a 3cm layer of viscoelastic memory foam and a further 3.5cm layer of foam. It has a removable polyester cover that is a doddle to unzip, remove and wash at 40°C; this is helpful for people who want to wash the cover to help keep dust mites and allergens at bay.

Eve describes this mattress as medium fitness, and in our own tests, it ranked 5.1 on a scale where one is the firmest and 10 the softest, so we’d agree.

Read our full Eve Original review to find out if it will help you get a decent night’s sleep.

Best washing machine deal

LG F2X50S9TWB

Average price in the past six months: £398

Cheapest price in the past six months: £329*

Freestanding

9kg cottons capacity

White

We like: The spin is great

We don't like: The programs are slow

This stylish LG washing machine can hold up to 9kg of clothing, making it a good choice for medium-sized households.

It has 24 wash programs. As well as the usual cottons, synthetics and mixed fabrics options, you’ll also find dedicated settings for duvets, towels, bedsheets, baby items, down jackets and more. The quickest wash is 14 minutes if you just need to tackle an outfit or two, or you can wash a 5kg load in 39 minutes. The ‘AI’ wash cycle claims to adjust settings depending on the contents of the drum, but we didn’t specifically test this feature.

This is a wi-fi connected washing machine, so you can remotely start and stop it from your phone using the ThinQ app. You can also use the app to monitor your energy usage and troubleshoot any potential issues.

Is it worth taking this washing machine for a spin? Find out in our full LG F2X50S9TWB review.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V11 Extra

Average price in the past six months: £429

Cheapest price in the past six months: £327*

Bagless and cordless vacuum cleaner

0.8 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3kg

We like: Plenty of accessories

We don't like: It's hard work to push on carpets

This cordless Dyson has a dust canister with a ‘point and shoot’ emptying mechanism, designed to expel dirt without you having to reach inside.

The V11 Extra comes with extra attachments, so along with the usual crevice tool, upholstery and furniture nozzle, you’ll find a quick-release dusting brush, and a tool for vacuuming your mattress. The package also includes a mini turbo brush, which is designed to prevent long hairs getting tangled up around the roller.

There are three power modes to choose from – high, medium and low – and a digital display on the motor unit, so you can see how long you have left before the battery runs out.

Read the full Dyson V11 Extra to see if you should strike while the price is hot.

February sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.