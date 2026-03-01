Best deals in the March sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this March.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Cheapest price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

Best laptop deal

Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)

Average price in the past six months: £579

Cheapest price in the past six months: £429*

Snapdragon X processor (X-X126100)

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Onboard AI

We don't like: Touchpad isn't the best

Asus claims this mid-range 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is ‘more intelligent, more productive, more secure’. Considering the price, this laptop has an impressive array of features and specifications, including a rapid Snapdragon X-X126100 processor.

It also has a powerful dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), which qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC. This means it can perform certain types of AI-enhanced tasks without the need for an online AI service. Weighing 1.9kg, it’s designed to be used primarily on a desk because that's a substantial weight to carry around in a bag.

That Snapdragon X processor is Arm-based, so make sure any peripherals (such as printers) or software you use have drivers that support Arm-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) review to see how it performed in our extensive tests.

Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £327

Cheapest price in the past six months: £284*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad (2025) is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of Ram, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A36

Average price in the past six months: £435

Cheapest price in the past six months: £250*

6.7-inch screen

Three rear cameras

Durable for the price

We like: Great value

We don't like: Battery life

With a launch price of £399, the Galaxy A36 serves the lower end of the mid-range market but for many will be a more than capable phone.

Just like with the rest of Samsung's most recent phones, you can get seven years of software support here, and the phone is set to receive the company's new One UI 8 update, bringing the software experience up to par with the rest of the range.

Specs-wise, you've got a large 6.7-inch display that uses AMOLED technology for vibrant colours and deep contrast. There's also a triple camera array on the back, which is headlined by a 50Mp sensor.

To know more about this mid-range handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy A36 review.

Powerpacked gifts Give everyone a whole year of super-useful Which? advice and save 30% from only £34.30 for a year. Buy and save 30% off annual membership ends 15 March 2026

Best air fryer deal

Philips NA150/00

Average price in the past six months: £126

Cheapest price in the past six months: £79*

Basket

Dual cooking zones

30 x 44 x 30cm (H x W x D)

We like: The viewing windows are handy

We don't like: High energy use

This black air fryer has a pull-out cooking drawer that can be split into two separate cooking zones using the removable divider. You can set each side to a different time and temperature, and the fryer will synchronise the end time so your whole meal will be ready at the same time. The drawer has a non-stick coating, and the basket, trays and divider can all go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

There’s a digital display and touch controls on top of the fryer. It has reheat, bake, grill and roast modes, plus auto-cook programs for frozen chips, steak, chicken, vegetables and cakes.

Read the full Philips NA150/00 review to find out if this dual air fryer handles chips, cakes and bread rolls with equal aplomb.

Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £312

Cheapest price in the past six months: £249*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

Best fridge freezer deal

Haier HTW5618DWMG

Average price in the past six months: £709

Cheapest price in the past six months: £499*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Stainless steel

We like: It's easy to use

We don’t like: The fridge is harder to clean than average

This Haier freestanding fridge freezer is designed to accommodate up to 12 bags of groceries.

It has full wi-fi connectivity, allowing you to control essential features via the hOn app on your smartphone or tablet. Key functions include super-cool, fast-freeze, holiday and eco modes.

The fridge offers flexible storage with three shelves (one is adjustable) and a convenient water dispenser. At the bottom, two drawers optimise freshness: the upper drawer provides humidity control for fruit and vegetables, while the lower drawer features customisable temperature settings. The freezer uses an unusual design with two large drawers on telescopic runners, offering smooth, direct access to your frozen items.

Did it impress enough to be named a Best Buy? Read our full Haier HTW5618DWMG review to find out.

Best mattress deal

Silentnight Just Relax

Average price in the past six months: £299

Cheapest price in the past six months: £244*

Pay just £244 using the voucher code SILENT20 at Argos , or browse these suppliers.

Double

Foam

We like: 10-year manufacturer guarantee

We don't like: No handles for rotating it

Take advantage of the Argos 20% off Silentnight mattress event to bag a bargain with this entry-level foam mattress. It's light and simply constructed from a polyurethane foam core, topped by pressure-relieving memory foam, and only 18cm deep. It will be delivered for free by Argos, rolled up, so it's easy to carry it to your bedroom.

Beware if you prefer a firm sleeping surface as this mattress is as soft as they come. You may find its sink-in top layer of memory foam makes it comfortable but a bit engulfing.

Read our full Silentnight Just Relax review to find out if Silentnight mattresses win plaudits from our members for being comfortable.

Best washing machine deal

LG F4Y511GBLN1

Average price in the past six months: £465

Cheapest price in the past six months: £399*

Freestanding

11kg cottons capacity

Black

We like: Frugal with water

We don't like: Some usability issues

LG says the F4Y511GBLN1 uses steam technology to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%, which might appeal to those with sensitive skin.

It has 12 washing programs, which is fewer than we’d expect to see at this price, but you get all the usual options such as cottons, delicates, synthetics, sportswear and an eco mode. There’s also a specific program for duvets and a quick 14-minute cycle for 2kg of clothing.

The AI mode is designed to optimise the wash pattern based on the weight and softness of the fabrics in the drum, but this isn’t something we've tested specifically.

Did it make the grade in our stain removal testing? Find out in our full LG F4Y511GBLN1 review.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V11 Extra

Average price in the past six months: £412

Cheapest price in the past six months: £327*

Bagless and cordless vacuum cleaner

0.8 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3kg

We like: Plenty of accessories

We don't like: It's hard work to push on carpets

This cordless Dyson has a dust canister with a ‘point and shoot’ emptying mechanism, designed to expel dirt without you having to reach inside.

The V11 Extra comes with a crevice tool, upholstery and furniture nozzle, as well as a dusting brush, a tool for vacuuming your mattress and a mini turbo brush designed for smaller spaces.

There are three power modes to choose from – high, medium and low – and a digital display on the motor unit, so you can see how long you have left before the battery runs out.

Read the full Dyson V11 Extra review to see if you should strike while the price is hot.

Best dehumidifier deal

Pro Breeze 30L Smart Dehumidifier

Average price in the past six months: £206

Cheapest price in the past six months: £140*

Type: Refrigerant

50 x 38.7 x 29.5cm (H x W x D), 17.1kg

This large capacity dehumidifier can extract water from the air, both at normal room temperature and in colder spaces, and can be controlled by an app. It’s a great option if you have a lot of moisture that you need to get rid of quickly in a situation where being able to control it remotely is helpful.

At 17kg, it’s one of the heaviest dehumidifiers we’ve tested. It’s well suited to staying in one place, but it does come with wheels if you need to move it around your home.

Go to our Pro Breeze 30L Smart Dehumidifier (PB-15-UK) review to see how effective and energy efficient it is.

March sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.