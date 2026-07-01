Best deals in the July sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this July.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Air purifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. * References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £288

Cheapest price in the past six months: £248*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's NanoCell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.

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Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT

Average price in the past six months: £370

Cheapest price in the past six months: £270*

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 3.8kg

We like: Good on stairs

We don't like: Battery life could be better

The IP1251UKT cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to pick up dust on the forward and reverse strokes, which Shark says should give you faster and more efficient cleaning.

The PowerDetect floorhead is designed to automatically detect dirt, room edges and the type of flooring it’s on, then adjust the amount of suction accordingly. And the brush bar's anti-hair wrap design should mean you don’t have to faff about detangling long hair from it.

The motor unit can be detached for use as a handheld cleaner, and it comes with a combi furniture brush and upholstery nozzle, gap tool and brush, and a mini turbo head for cleaning stairs and removing stubborn clumps of pet hair.

See if it delivers on its claims in our full Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

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Best washing machine deal

Hisense WF3S1043BW3

Average price in the past six months: £354

Cheapest price in the past six months: £287*

Freestanding

10.5kg cottons capacity

White

We like: Rinse removes plenty of detergent

We don't like: Control panel has some unfamiliar symbols

This is a feature-packed machine despite the low price and mixes up the normal washing machine aesthetic with a white body and black control panel and door. It’s 10.5kg cottons capacity and 5kg synthetics load should make it the right size for homes that create plenty of laundry.

This is a smart appliance with built-in wi-fi, so you can start your wash and keep track of its progress using an app on your smartphone. This also allows you to add extra programs and diagnose any faults that may arise.

Load sensors adjust the programs to take account of the weight of the load that’s inside, and its pause function lets you to add items after the program has started. You’ll also find a steam function that should ensure your laundry is hygienically clean and reduce creasing to cut down on the ironing.

But is it a Best Buy? Find out in our full Hisense WF3S1043BW3 review.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

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Best air fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK

Average price in the past six months: £178

Cheapest price in the past six months: £120*

Basket

Dual cooking zones

32x 40 x 37cm (H x W x D)

We like: Plenty of options for customisation

We don't like: Difficult to move and store

The Foodi Dual Zone is a large air fryer with two cooking drawers, which each hold 3.8 litres, for a total capacity of 7.6 litres. It comes with six automatic programs: max crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate and bake.

Each drawer can run its own program and timings, and if you want, you can press the sync button so that your food is ready to serve up at the same time. Both drawers have crisper plates to encourage browning and trap oil and grease under the grate.

This air fryer comes with a detailed instruction book containing an illustrated step-by-step guide and numerous recipes, so it won’t be long before you’re up and running.

Dive into our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone AF300UK review to see whether both drawers cook equally well.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

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Best air purifier deal

Dyson Hushjet HJ10

Average price in the past six months: £343

Cheapest price in the past six months: £285*

Filters: HEPA and carbon

47 x 21.3 x 21.3cm (H x W x D), 3.2kg

Dyson’s Hushjet is a smaller, quieter purifier in its air treatment range, aimed at people who want effective air cleaning without a bulky machine dominating the room.

You can control it through an app, and it has 10 fan speeds, plus a sleep mode and a timer that lets you set it to run for a chosen period before switching off automatically.

Read our Dyson Hushjet HJ10 review to see if our experts rated it.

Don't get hot under the collar, for more discounts on air purifiers see our best air purifier deals page.

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Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB327N4WWE

Average price in the past six months: £345

Cheapest price in the past six months: £265*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: It's quiet

We don’t like: Some ease of use niggles

The fridge sits at the top of this appliance, with a four-section freezer below. There’s also a cool water dispenser on the front that’s fed from an internal tank so there’s no need to plumb it into the mains supply. The doors are reversible so you can adapt the way it opens to suit your kitchen floor plan.

It’s a fairly basic model that lacks fast-freeze or super-cool modes, and it doesn’t have the open-door alarms you might find on rival models. We were able to fit 10 supermarket carrier bags of groceries inside.

This is the white version of this fridge freezer, but there are also black (RB327N4WBE) and stainless steel (RB327N4WCE) models available that are identical in all other respects. Prices are keen on the black version at the moment too.

Does it chill and freeze to perfection? Read our full Hisense RB327N4WWE review to find out.

For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.

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Best laptop deal

HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop

Average price in the past six months: £842

Cheapest price in the past six months: £600*





Snapdragon X-X126100 processor

16GB Ram

512GB SSD storage

We like: Slim and light

We don't like: No HDMI or SD card slot

This Omnibook is one of HP's higher-end laptops. It has a 14-inch 2K OLED display and, at 1.3kg and only 17mm high with the lid closed, is very portable for a model of this size.

It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X AI-compatible processor, 16GB Ram and 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). That’s an impressive setup for a home computer.

It’s worth noting that the Snapdragon CPU is ARM-based, similar to the chips found in phones and Macs. Laptops with ARM processors are gaining popularity due to their impressive performance and power efficiency. But ARM devices can occasionally run into compatibility issues with software and hardware designed for traditional Windows computers.

Read our full HP OmniBook 5 14" Next Gen AI Laptop review to see if it’s the right PC for you.

See the rest of the best laptop deals we've rounded up.

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Best mattress deal

Dormeo Memory Plus

Average price in the past six months: £261

Cheapest price in the past six months: £190*

Double

Memory foam

We like: Dormeo offers a 200-night sleep trial

We don't like: Grips or handles would make it easier to lift and rotate

You can buy this foam mattress directly from Dormeo, where it comes with a long sleep trial, but if you are not bothered about trying it out first other retailers may be slightly cheaper. It’s made in Poland, arrives rolled up for easy transportation to your bedroom and comes with a 15-year warranty.

It is a lightweight and rather skinny double mattress, which is 16.5cm deep. A 13.5cm standard polyurethane (PU) foam core is covered by one 2.5cm layer of visco-elastic memory foam. The polyester cover is not removable, so you can’t wash it.

Our Dormeo Memory Plus mattress review reveals whether this mattress provides the sink-in comfort of memory foam.

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

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Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9a

Average price in the past six months: £395

Cheapest price in the past six months: £299*

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 8GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 13Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: Strong rear cameras

We don’t like: Front-camera videos could be better

This mid-range Android phone comes close to the capabilities of the higher-end Pixel 9 series models. It’s even powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones.

It has a pOLED (plastic OLED) display, a very high peak brightness level and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus comes with the promise of seven years of security updates, too.

The camera system has also been improved with a 48Mp main lens and 13Mp ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 13Mp selfie camera. It’s also the first A-series phone to have the macro focus feature – aiming to provide extra detail when shooting a subject up close.

Read our Google Pixel 9a review to see if these features work as well as you hope they will.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

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Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £339

Cheapest price in the past six months: £299*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini. But recent Apple price rises are filtering through to retailers now and it is hard to find deals as keen as we have seen in the past. But if you want an iPad now, this is the most affordable option.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

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July sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.