Best deals in the May sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the May sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Best TV deal

LG 55QNED816QA (typical price - £799)

55-inch, 4K TV

QNED display - Quantum Dot NanoCell Plus LCD

Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats

We like: Great gaming features

We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus

This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs.

It's speedy to navigate through menus, although the smart features are weighed down and cluttered by ads.

The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

You can pick it up now for less than £700, but first check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.

Best laptop deal

Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 (typical price - £499)

Pentium Silver N6000 processor

4GB Ram

128GB SSD

We like: Thin and light

We don't like: Narrow screen viewing angles

At 1.35kg and 17mm thick, this laptop is light and compact enough to slip into whatever backpack or tote bag you have to hand when heading out for the day. There are lighter 14-inch laptops, but none are this cheap. There’s also a Full HD screen – not always featured on laptops at this price – and two USB ports, a USB-C, HDMI and a headphone jack.

There is no SD card slot or DVD drive. But if you need either, relatively cheap USB adaptors for both are available online.

This laptop is frequently on offer, but it's still worth snapping up at a discounted price as we suspect this laptop won't be available brand-new for too much longer.

Read our expert Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 review to find out if it's the right laptop for you.

Best broadband deal

Now Broadband Fab Fibre 36Mbps

£24 a month for 12 months

£5 upfront cost

We like: Short contract

We don't like: May not be fast enough for bigger households

This is an excellent deal, especially since you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months, so are free to shop around again after a year.

Read our Now Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

Best mobile phone deal

iPhone 14 (original price - £849)

6.1-inch (2,532 x 1,170) Super Retina XDR display

Dual-camera system with a larger sensor

Estimated minimum of six years of security updates from launch

We like: Camera upgrades

We don’t like: No 'Dynamic Island' notch on the display

We don't often see iPhones make our best deals list - especially on the latest range - but Apple's iPhone 14 is seeing a discount already. It's the standard model in the range, and the cheapest, but it has a number of premium perks.

Its processor has been upgraded, and front-facing camera now has autofocus making it smarter at focusing in pictures.

Cinematic mode now records in 4K, but the cameras aren't as advanced as on the iPhone 14 Pro.

To find out if it lives up to expectations, check out our iPhone 14 review.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wifi (typical price - £150)

8.7-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: Poor speakers and cameras in our tests

The A7 is one of Samsung's cheapest and smallest tablets - it weighs in at a fairly light 367g.

It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you under two hours of battery life.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you - see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review.

Best headphone deal

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro (typical price - £170)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Active noise cancelling

Compact charging case

We like: Lightweight, comfortable, good call quality

We don't like: Limited app, no equaliser or tone adjustment options

These truly wireless, in-ear headphones produce detailed sound so you can really enjoy your music. They're also comfy and come with plenty of features.

Normally around £170, they are currently available with a significant discount.

Read our our full Honor Earbuds 3 Pro review to find out more.

Best washing machine deal

Bosch WAJ28008GB (typical price - £449)

Freestanding

7kg cotton capacity

White

We like: Wash programs are shorter than average

We don't like: Rinsing programs could be a bit more thorough

This freestanding washing machine has all the standard cotton, synthetic, delicate, wool, silk and dark washes you'd expect.

It doesn’t have a rapid wash, but you can always use the Speed Perfect button to shorten the length of your selected program.

Read our full Bosch WAJ28008GB review to find out if it’s the right model for you.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Animal (typical price – £399)

Cordless/bagless

0.6 litres dust capacity

Weighs 2.6kg

We like: It's easy to use

We don't like: The short battery life on the most powerful setting

Dyson says this vacuum cleaner uses 'whole machine filtration' to capture allergens and expel air that's 'cleaner than the air you breathe'. But, like most cordless cleaners, it has a small dust capacity (0.6 litres), which means you’ll need to use that dust-ejecting button pretty frequently.

The V8 is designed for homes with pets and comes with a motorised turbo combi floorhead, a mini turbo brush and a crevice and upholstery tool.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to see how it performed in our tests.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to see how it performed in our tests.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB440N4WWF (typical price - £599)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: Super-bright LED light

We don't like: Humidity control is really fiddly

This freestanding fridge freezer is a good choice if you prefer fresh food to frozen, as it’s mostly fridge space.

Its capacity of 173 litres means it can pack in around nine bags of shopping.

Read our full Hisense RB440N4WWF review to find out how it did in our lab tests.

Best mattress deal

Our pick: Emma Hybrid mattress





Foam, mini pocket springs and memory foam

Double

Soft firmness

We like: 100-night sleep trial

We don't like: No grip handles on the sides

The Emma Hybrid mattress is currently on sale at Emma for 45% off which is a good price and better value than the best price we found in April (£595 at Mattress Online).

It weighs just over 24kg, and combines a 16cm foam core, with additional layers of memory foam, a layer of mini pocket springs topped with 3.7cm of more foam and a removable, washable cover.

Our experts found that the mattress is breathable and doesn’t feel too warm to sleep on, so it shouldn't get damp with sweat on hot or muggy nights.

Find out whether this is the right model for you by reading our complete Emma Hybrid mattress review.

Or buy it from Emma for £499.

May sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice in our online returns guide on the additional rights you have when shopping online.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.