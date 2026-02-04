New Amazon product recall scam to watch out for

A sneaky text message scam claims to be from Amazon and provides a refund link for a product that has been recalled.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned about this scam last year and now it’s circulating in the UK , with reports appearing in recent weeks.

Which? has examined a version of this message and found the link provided in the message directs you to a live copycat Amazon website, posing a risk to anyone who may have clicked on it.

Read on to see what this scam looks like and how you can avoid it.

Amazon safety recall scam

A scam text impersonating Amazon

The text message is sent from a UK mobile number and tells you that a product you bought is being recalled for ‘your safety.’

The number is likely to have been spoofed, which is where scammers mask their true sender identity by hiding behind a legitimate number.

The message says that you must stop using the recalled product immediately and gives you a link to follow to request a full refund.

Copycat Amazon website

A scam website impersonating Amazon

In another version of this scam Which? examined, we inspected the link in the message and it led to a copycat website which used up-to-date branding to convincingly copy Amazon’s official login page.

The website asked for your Amazon login details, such as your email or phone number, and enabled you to create a new account if you’re new to Amazon. Once the scammers have these details, they can use them to scam you at a later date.

The website was only registered last week. Which? reported the scam website to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

We also shared the dodgy link with Amazon, which confirmed that the website was fake.

Amazon told us: 'There are a variety of scams that ask people to make payments by email, phone, or text for items or services.

'Be wary any time someone tries to convince you that you must act now - scammers may try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they're asking, and they use convincing tactics to reel consumers in.

'We encourage consumers to report suspected scams to us so that we can protect their accounts and refer bad actors to law enforcement to help keep them safe.'

How do product recalls work?

If a product is found to be unsafe, a product recall is issued.

Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015, consumers are entitled to a repair, replacement or refund. Sometimes, the retailer may send you a message about this. However, the product will also be listed on the government’s list of product safety alerts, reports and recalls .

If you have been notified about a recall, the safest thing to do is to avoid following links in emails and texts. You can verify information by logging in to your account with the retailer and checking details that way, or by checking official communications on the manufacturer's website or the government's product recall and alerts page.

Reporting Amazon impersonation scams

Emails and texts that claim to be from Amazon should be treated with caution. It’s always best to log in to your account on the official website: www.amazon.co.uk and check information that way.

You can report scam messages to Amazon by sending them as an attachment to reportascam@amazon.com.

If you have shared your login details with a scammer, you should change your password on your account immediately and ensure you have two-factor authentication set up add an extra layer of security on your account.

Scam texts can be reported by forwarding them to 7726, and suspicious emails can be reported by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Dodgy websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre .

If you lose any money to a scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Report Fraud (formerly known as Action Fraud) or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.