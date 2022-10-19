Can you compost tea bags?

The short answer to this question is 'it depends', as tea bags are made in various ways.

Tea is the UK's most-consumed drink after water, according to manufacturer PG Tips. And the UK Tea & Infusions Association says that more than 100m cups are drunk in the UK every day. 97.5% of tea purchased in the UK comes in tea bags, so you can see what a difference recycling the bags could make in terms of reducing waste.

If you fancy giving composting a try, it's a fantastic source of soil improver. You can spread it on your garden as a mulch to conserve moisture in the soil, feed your plants and benefit the soil ecosystem.

Try one of our Best Buy compost bins.

Make more of your garden: Get our free Gardening newsletter for top tips from our experts

Which tea bags can't be recycled?

Tea bags have traditionally been sealed with a plastic called polyproplene, which enables their edges to be heat sealed and stop them falling apart in hot water. Small amounts were used but it prevented them being composted and, due to the enormous amount of tea bags used in the UK, it generated a large amount of plastic waste. The advice from the UK Tea & Infusions Association is to rip open the bags before placing the used tea leaves on your compost heap and dispose of the teabag paper separately in your bin where it will go into landfill.

Sadly, there are are still a lot of bags produced that can't be recycled, including:

Morrisons own-brand bags - although some will move to plant-based plastic in 2023 (see below)

Waitrose decaffeinated bags - you'll need to move to its caffeinated bags if you want to recycle

Lidl own-brand bags - it's planning to move to plant-based plastic but no date yet

Some Asda own-brand bags - the company has approved a move to plant-based plastic but many bags haven't changed yet

Taylors of Harrogate - waiting to reconfigure its machines so they can use plant-based plastic

Some Tetley tea bags - moving over to plant-based plastic but check the box before you buy

Some Twinings bags - Organic English Breakfast 80s, Organic Camomile 20s and Organic Peppermint 20s can't be recycled yet but planning to change that by March 2023.

Learn what supermarkets are doing about the environment

Which tea bags can go in food-waste or garden-waste bins?

Most companies have either moved or are moving to using a plant-based plastic called polylactic acid (PLA). Although tea bags using this type of plastic will eventually break down when composted at home, it can take a long time. This is because the compost heap doesn't usually reach a high enough temperature or doesn’t have the right mix of micro-organisms to do the job. Instead, it's best to put these bags in the food-waste or green-waste bins that are provided by many councils. The contents of these go into industrial composters that are up to the job of quickly rotting them down.

Tea bags containing plant-based plastic include:

Morrisons Red Berry Blush Tea 40s; Ginger & Lemon 40s; Lemon Blessed Green Tea 40s; Mint Breeze Green Tea 40s; Aromatic Green Tea 40s; Pure Jasmine Green Tea 40s; Pure Peppermint Tea 40s; Spiced Orange Tea 40s; Pure Camomile Tea 40s Rooibos Tea 80s - all from January 2023

Waitrose own-brand caffeinated bags

Some Asda own-brand bags - Some bags, such as Just Essentials and the 80 pack of Red Tea, are in bags made using plant-based plastic, but others are still in the process of switching

Aldi own-brand tea bags

Yorkshire Tea

PG Tips



Some Tetley tea bags - Currently moving to plant-based plastic with starting with Tetley Original 120s and 240s, but check the box

Most Twinings tea - except Organic English Breakfast 80s, Organic Camomile 20s and Organic Peppermint 20s, which should change in March 2023.

Discover how to recycle in the UK

Which tea bags can go in a home compost bin?

You'll pay a premium price but some brands have moved to stitching or folding to hold in the tea, so there's no problem with putting the tea bags in home compost bins.

Some brands that have these bags include:

Most Hampstead Tea bags - Plastic-free bags made of folded unbleached paper and organic string. Only the Earl Grey and Green Tea & Jasmine tea bags contain plant-based plastic so need to go in the food-waste or garden-waste bin

Neal's Yard - Biodegradable bags that are stitched with organic cotton to hold them together

Pukka Tea - Biodegradable bags that are stitched with organic cotton to hold them together.

Learn how to make compost at home

What about loose tea?

Loose tea is the way we used to make our daily cuppa, either in a teapot or by using a tea strainer to stop the leaves getting into your drink. Many brands still stock loose-leaf tea and it's the best choice if you want to be sustainable. Currently only 2.5% of Brits drink their tea this way, favouring the convenience of the tea bag.

Discover the best energy-saving kettles

Information was requested from Typhoo Tea but none was received, so we've been unable to include its tea bags.