Can you guess the price of these properties?

Property prices vary wildly across the UK, meaning a terraced house in one part of the country can cost as much as a manor house in another.
But do you know your UK property hotspots and what really adds value to a home?
Here, Which? puts your house price knowledge to the test and offers tips to understand how much your home is worth.
Can you guess the more expensive property?
With the help of property portal Zoopla, we have put together 12 pairs of properties to test your knowledge of UK house prices.
To win, just identify the more expensive home in each pair. Give it a go and good luck!
We created this quiz as a bit of fun, but with a point behind it. Property prices vary across regions and even in the same county or local authority, so your budget may stretch further in some areas compared to others.
5 ways to check your property's value
If you're thinking of selling and want to work out what your property is worth, especially if you’ve lived there for some time and feel its value may have risen, we’ve put together some useful tips to help.
1. Check Land Registry data for your area
For a ballpark figure of the value of your home, the Land Registry is the best place to start.
Its data is based on actual sale prices rather than asking prices. Please note that this data is available with a two-month lag.
You can search by property type (for example, terraced) and local authority to find the average sale price in the most recent month available (currently October).