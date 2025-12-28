Can you guess the price of these properties?

Try our quiz to reveal how much you know about UK house prices
Sam Wilson

Sam covers personal finance topics, from the best savings rates to the reasons mortgage lenders say no. He enjoys crunching the numbers to help consumers get ahead.

Property prices vary wildly across the UK, meaning a terraced house in one part of the country can cost as much as a manor house in another.

But do you know your UK property hotspots and what really adds value to a home?

Here, Which? puts your house price knowledge to the test and offers tips to understand how much your home is worth. 

Can you guess the more expensive property?

With the help of property portal Zoopla, we have put together 12 pairs of properties to test your knowledge of UK house prices. 

To win, just identify the more expensive home in each pair. Give it a go and good luck!

We created this quiz as a bit of fun, but with a point behind it. Property prices vary across regions and even in the same county or local authority, so your budget may stretch further in some areas compared to others.

5 ways to check your property's value 

If you're thinking of selling and want to work out what your property is worth, especially if you’ve lived there for some time and feel its value may have risen, we’ve put together some useful tips to help.

1. Check Land Registry data for your area

For a ballpark figure of the value of your home, the Land Registry is the best place to start.

Its data is based on actual sale prices rather than asking prices. Please note that this data is available with a two-month lag. 

You can search by property type (for example, terraced) and local authority to find the average sale price in the most recent month available (currently October). 

2. Use the Land Registry's 'price paid' tool

You can also use the Land Registry's 'price paid' database to narrow your search. With this tool you can find specific property sales on your street or even within your postcode area.

The caveat, this information can take a long time to update (sometimes even a year or more), so should also be used as a rough guide.

3. Get an online valuation

 A number of online property portals, including OnTheMarket, Rightmove and Zoopla offer free online valuations, and some estate agents also offer similar tools.

These provide a quick way to get a rough estimate of what your property could theoretically sell for, although the price bands shown can be large (for example, £150,000-£200,000). 

4. Research local listings

You can also use property portals to research asking prices for similar properties in your area, helping you build a clearer picture of your home's potential market value. 

Asking prices are best used as a guide, as there's no guarantee the seller will achieve the price they want. 

Zoopla's listings show how long a property has been on the market, and whether it has had its asking price reduced. 

Rightmove doesn't currently show price changes, but you can install the Google Chrome extension Property Log, which reveals the price history of properties. 

5. Find out what's happening to the market

If you're not thinking of selling in the short-term, but are interested in house prices, we're here to help.

Check out our news story on what's happening to house prices, where we round up the latest predictions from major banks, estate agents and mortgage brokers. 

We also regularly update the page with the latest data from the four leading house price indices, helping you stay informed about the current state of the property market.

