Do you live in one of Great Britain's happiest places?

Skipton in North Yorkshire has been named the happiest place to live in Great Britain in Rightmove’s latest Happy at Home Index for 2025.

Now in its 14th year, the annual Index asks residents across more than 200 locations how they feel about aspects of life at home, from access to green space to a sense of belonging and local services.

Here, we take a look at the five top-ranking places to live in 2025, what homes cost in each area, and the trends behind the results.

1. Skipton

Skipton takes the first spot in this year’s top five, climbing from sixth place last year.

If you enjoy the great outdoor the picturesque market town is the perfect location. Skipton lies just to the south of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

For anyone considering moving to Skipton, good news, it has the cheapest average asking property price out of the top five and the second cheapest average monthly rent.

Average property asking price: £326,093

£326,093 Average monthly rent: £1,038

2. Richmond upon Thames

Richmond upon Thames remains in second place this year.

The area is known for it's vast green spaces. Both Richmond Park, the largest of London's Royal Parks, and Kew Gardens, one of the UK's most famous botanic gardens, are found in this area.

The combination of easy access to central London, leafy neighbourhoods and plenty of green space make it one of the most expensive places to live in the country.

Average property asking price: £942,522

£942,522 Average monthly rent: £3,189

3. Camden

This London borough has shot up the rankings in 2025, placing 85th last year.

The borough has plenty to keep you entertained, from the famous Camden Market and walks along Regent’s Canal to its historic music venues and close proximity to the rest of central London. Camden Market alone offers more than 1,000 places to shop, eat, drink and dance.

It's central London location means that it is the most expensive area in the top five.

Average property asking price: £1,036,768

£1,036,768 Average monthly rent: £3,523

4. Harrogate

Residents of Harrogate enjoy the best of both worlds: a historic spa town paired with beautiful countryside nearby. The town is just a short drive from the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

However, this idyllic setting comes at a price. The town has some of the highest house prices in the North of England.

Harrogate featured in the top five last year and in 2025 has moved up one place.

Average property asking price: £394,355

£394,355 Average monthly rent: £1,535

5. Woodbridge

Last years winner falls to fifth, although the town remains the happiest place to live in the East of England.

Woodbridge lies on the banks of the River Deben in Suffolk and is a picturesque market town. Residents of Woodbridge have plenty of nature on their doorstep, with the Suffolk & Essex Coast and Heaths National Landscape nearby and the coastline just 20 minutes away.

Average property asking price: £462,734

£462,734 Average monthly rent: £1,309

Find out more: what's happening to house prices

Top 10 happiest places in Great Britain

Residents in the South West reported the highest levels of happiness in this year’s Index, while those in the East Midlands were the least likely to say they felt happy where they live. However, the differences are small, and overall more people across Great Britain are happy than unhappy with where they live.

The table shows the top 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain, based on Rightmove’s latest data.

No areas in the East Midlands, West Midlands, Wales or the South East appear in the top 10.

Notably, four of the top 10 locations have average asking prices below the UK average of £364,833.

Rank Place Region Average asking price Average asking rent (per month) 1 Skipton Yorkshire and the Humber £326,093 £1,038 2 Richmond upon Thames Greater London £942,522 £3,189 3 Camden Greater London £1,036,768 £3,523 4 Harrogate Yorkshire and the Humber £394,355 £1,535 5 Woodbridge East of England £462,734 £1,309 6 Altrincham North West £643,244 £2,968 7 Macclesfield North West £344,807 £1,407 8 Stirling Scotland £226,547 £1,208 9 Circencester South West £472,990 £1,975 10 Hexham North East £331,198 £967 Show all rows Source: Rightmove

The happiest towns in your region

To find out the top five happiest places in your area, simply hover over your region on the interactive map below.

Rural residents are still happier than city dwellers

Rightmove’s findings show that people living in rural areas continue to report higher levels of happiness than those in urban or suburban locations

Those living near a national park or an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty also reported higher average happiness than those who don't.

The research also found that happiness with where you live increases with age. Residents aged 18 to 24 were least likely to say they felt happy in their area, while those aged 65 and over were most likely to feel happy where they live.

Moving to a happier place

Once again, for those who believe they’d be happier living elsewhere, the South West emerges as the most popular destination.

